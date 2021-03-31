Many people know the origin story of AstroTurf, or at least they think that they do. The popular story is that it was developed specifically for the Houston Astrodome, but its roots go back just a little farther than that.
The synthetic grass product that eventually became known as AstroTurf was originally designed as an urban playing surface meant to replace the concrete and brick that covered the recreation areas in city schoolyards. During the Korean War, the U.S. Army had found urban recruits to be less physically fit than rural recruits. Attributing this to lack of greenspace in cities, the Ford Foundation funded research for Monsanto to create a synthetic grass replica in 1962. It had to be wear-resistant, cost efficient, comfortably cushioned and traction tested. Two years later employees of the Chemstrand Co., a subsidiary of Monsanto Industries, developed a synthetic surface called ChemGrass and installed it at the Moses Brown School, a private educational facility in Providence, Rhode Island. The new product met each of the Ford Foundation's original criteria except one: It was expensive to produce making it an unviable option for inner-city playgrounds. However, it soon found a new home and a new name.
In 1965, the Astrodome, the world's first domed stadium opened in Houston, Texas, featuring a glass-covered roof that allowed real grass to grow inside the dome. However, the athletes that used the facility complained they couldn't follow the path of the ball because of the glare caused by the glass. Painting the glass killed both the glare and the grass, so the lifeless lawn was replaced in 1966 with the revolutionary ChemGrass, which was quickly dubbed AstroTurf. The new turf was a resounding success, and it soon became a desired surface for both indoor and outdoor stadiums.
Dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World," the Houston Astrodome was renowned not only for its innovative design and remarkable roof but also for the artificial grass that covered its playing surface and forever changed the face of sports.
AstroTurf has been the stage for some incredible moments in sports history as it has been the surface for 12 World Series, 11 Super Bowls, 10 Olympics, eight Major League All Star Games and 32 NFL Pro Bowls, as well as other great games at every level.
It has been over a half century since AstroTurf was first installed at the Astrodome and technology has rapidly improved. Current AstroTurf products come ever closer to replicating, the feel, performance and safety of the gold standard -- natural grass. AstroTurf Corp. harnesses its history of forward-thinking and disciplined research and development to continuously improve its systems and to deliver playing surfaces with the best sport-specific performance, durability and player protection.
Today, AstroTurf® is owned by Sport Group, which has manufacturing facilities around the world. Active in over 70 countries, Sport Group has installed over 30,000 synthetic turf fields and running tracks. Sport Group was created by selective acquisitions of the leading turf, track, indoor and outdoor sports surface manufacturers.
Great moments of AstroTurf
When you tell the history of any sport played on a field, it's pretty hard not to mention AstroTurf. AstroTurf has been the stage on which some of the greatest moments in sports history have played out. Over the past 50-plus years, there have been some incredible moments in sports and great innovations in synthetic turf as well. AstroTurf has witnessed many of those moments and led the way in most of the innovations. Everyone has great sport memories that they love to share and we are no different. We have compiled a list of a few that that are very special to us and we hope it brings back fond memories to you also.
When the Houston Astros took the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the new synthetic field in the Astrodome on April 8, 1966, a new era of playing surfaces had begun and AstroTurf became the first name in turf. The popularity of this new playing surface quickly caught the attention of almost every athletic facility manager in the country and artificial turf soon became a mainstay in sports.
The rise of an iconic brand
The first outdoor installation of AstroTurf was at Indiana State's Memorial Stadium. From there, the popularity of this new alternative to natural grass spread quickly through Major League Baseball, the NFL and college football. The playing surface has witnessed championships, record -breaking achievements, bowl games, Olympic Games, playoff games and even concerts. It is a privilege to witness even one historic sporting event, but AstroTurf has been center stage for thousands of them. There are too many to list but we have put together a few highlights of some moments AstroTurf has taken part.
In 1969, the Chicago White Sox installed AstroTurf at Comiskey Park making it the first outdoor MLB stadium to do so. Shortly thereafter, AstroTurf spread throughout the league and across all fields of sports. When the 1970 World Series opened at Cincinnati's Riverfront Stadium, the Reds and Orioles were there and so was AstroTurf. Many more high stakes MLB games on our turf would follow.
The 1970s and '80s saw the rise of the innovative playing surface and in 1980 the Royals and Cardinals met in the World Series and every one of their games was played on AstroTurf. Following that, the 1985, 1987 and 1993 World Series were all played entirely on AstroTurf. It also made appearances in the 1980, 1985 and 1991 World Series.
When baseball greats came together to play in the MLB All-Star game, they did so on AstroTurf in 1968, 1970, 1973, 1976, 1982, 1986, 1989 and 1996. During this era, AstroTurf was the green canvas on which so much of baseball history was painted.
AstroTurf has seen much team success but we also want to recognize great individual achievements as well, such as Nolan Ryan's first and fifth no-hitter and you guessed it, we were there when it happened in Kansas City and in Houston. We were also at Riverfront in 1974 when Hank Aaron tied Babe Ruth with 714 home runs. In 1985, we were there as Pete Rose became the all-time hits leader in professional baseball as he stroked one to the AstroTurf in left field.
A part of football history
Hundreds of thousands of plays were made in MLB on AstroTurf and in the NFL it was no different. Such teams as the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and, of course, the Oilers were early adapters to artificial turf and popular venues such as the Pontiac Silverdome (former home of the Detroit Lions) and the Superdome (home of the New Orleans Saints) called on AstroTurf to provide their surface too.
AstroTurf was there for the biggest event in all of sports, the Super Bowl, multiple times. We were at Rice Stadium in Houston in 1974 as the Miami Dolphins defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII. When the Dallas Cowboys beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII, the world was watching and AstroTurf was there. In 1981, the Oakland Raiders defeated the Eagles to win Super Bowl XV and right there under the feet of the champions was AstroTurf. We followed that by being the field of choice for the Super Bowl in 1986, 1990, 1992, 1997 and 2002.
We were there for the "Miracle at the Meadowlands" in 1978 and also in 1985 as probably the greatest defense in NFL history ran roughshod over the rest of the league on the way to a Chicago Bears world championship. We were there for one of the greatest running back performances in NFL history as Earl Campbell ran wild on Monday Night Football to the tune of 199 yards and four touchdowns.
Our NFL history is rich with the Pro Bowl playing on our turf in 1974 and 1976 but more recently, NFL superstars came together to play on a premium AstroTurf system at the 2017 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
In an age of multipurpose stadiums, AstroTurf was a godsend to groundskeepers working fruitlessly trying to keep up a natural grass field. With the development of artificial turf, professional baseball could be played on the turf on Saturday and then it could be converted for the NFL to roll in on Sunday. Superstars from two major sports were achieving greatness on our fields during the same weekend and we were there to see it all happen.
But the pros weren't the only ones performing on AstroTurf. It was for everyone. Colleges far and wide were seeing the benefits of AstroTurf and installations were going in from the University of Washington to West Virginia University -- from the University of Alabama to the University of Nebraska and many more in-between. And on one of those fields, University of Houston quarterback Andre Ware was setting records for the most passing yards in a quarter with 340 and most passing yards in a half with 517 yards. On one of those fields, Ohio State University running back Archie Griffin was punishing defenses as he earned two Heisman trophies. On our turf we viewed what many consider the greatest college game of all time in 1971 when Nebraska defeated Oklahoma 35-31 on their way to another title. It was an AstroTurf goal line that Penn State couldn't cross against Alabama in 1979 in what was one of the greatest goal line stands in history to decide the National Championship.
College bowl games, the Olympics, international tournaments, concerts, championship games and pretty much anything played on a field that you can name, and we have played a part. From that first pitch in the Astrodome on April 8th, 1966 to the largest crowd ever to see a college football game in person, The Battle at Bristol, AstroTurf was there and will continue to be there in the future to witness great moments in sports.
