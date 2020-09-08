Contributed photo

Pat Keen Robertson shared this photograph made at the old Atcooga School around 1927-28. Robertson's dad, Bill Keen, is the fourth boy in the front row. No other identities are known. Readers with additional identification information are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173. If anyone has a clearer copy of the photograph, please share. Atcooga School was founded in 1925 by the American Thread Co. of Georgia. The school name is an acronym of the company name. The school was jointly operated by the company and the Whitfield County Board of Education.