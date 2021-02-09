Attorney: City of Dalton never ordered UDC to move Johnston statue

It has come to our attention that there has been some confusion over the decision to move the Joseph E. Johnston statue on Feb. 6, 2021 and concerns over the press release issued by the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. To that end, the following is offered to hopefully provide clarification:
On July 8, 2020, the UDC received a letter directed to their attorney from the attorney for the city of Dalton acknowledging and confirming that the UDC and not the city of Dalton owned the statue in question which was located on a city right-of-way on Crawford Street. In that letter, "the city makes no claim of title by prescription, easement or gift and waives any claim to the same." Additionally, since the statue is privately owned, "the city shall make no claim for any damage to the statue which may arise due to the UDC's relocation of the statue, if any." The city requested that the UDC "notify the Public Works Director of the anticipated date of removal so that any temporary closure of public streets or parking spaces be coordinated for public safety purposes."
The city of Dalton never ordered the UDC to move the statue. The UDC contacted and retained an attorney to assist them in attempting to relocate the statue as any possible legal challenge would have been expensive, divisive and the fate of the future of the statue unclear.
Therefore, once the city of Dalton determined that the statue was the property of the UDC, the issue became clear: the UDC needed to find a suitable location to relocate the statue. To that end, they directed their attorney to begin looking at options and negotiating with the various parties about both the cost of and the location for its move. Thus, in light of the issues and events which transpired in June and July 2020, there was no need for any city council vote or additional action.
Moving the statue to the historic Huff House we believe is the right fit and the right place and the right time for our community to heal and move forward and for us to study the man, the statue and the house where he resided during the six-month winter encampment of the Southern army in Dalton.
The city of Dalton graciously assisted the UDC with helping with logistics in moving and relocating the statue safely so that no businesses or church services were disrupted. Multiple anonymous donors paid for the expenses of the relocation of the statue through the trust fund created by the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia which took no position on the relocation of the statue. Moreover, for the reasons set forth above, no official decision was ever made by the city of Dalton concerning the removal of the statue, or its new location, and no tax dollars have to our knowledge been spent or allocated by the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.