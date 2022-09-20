Following a leaked audio of Gov. Brian Kemp appearing to discuss banning contraceptives, Democrat lawmakers are vowing to continue to fight for women’s right to choose.
The audio stems from a recorded conversation Kemp had during his attendance at a University of Georgia football game tailgate on Sept. 10.
A voice is heard asking Kemp that since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and turn abortion laws to the states, could the state now ban the emergency contraceptive Plan B?
Kemp responded that legislators are able to take up anything and that it “depends on where legislators are” on the issue during a legislative session, which starts in January.
He added he’d have to look into the legalities of making a change.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation:
Kemp: “Well, the thing was, it’s allowing other states, they can still do whatever they want.”
Unknown: “Unfortunately.”
Kemp: “Well, that’s just the way the Constitution is.”
Unknown: “I appreciate it.”
Kemp: “The other side, right? Like, it’s all gone and they’re scared.”
Unknown: “Yeah. Fear tactics, you know. Thank you.”
CNHI reached out to Kemp’s campaign team to see if Kemp supports banning all, or some contraceptives, and if he would sign off on such a bill if it advances in the Georgia General Assembly.
“The governor has never opposed access to contraception, and — despite the attempts of desperate Democrats and their media allies to spread a complete lie — the full audio proves the governor’s position remains the same,” a spokesperson responded via email.
In 2019, Kemp signed Georgia’s “heartbeat bill,” which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically at about six weeks of pregnancy.
“Brian Kemp has shown us he is an anti-choice extremists who will use government mandates to take away our rights and control our bodies, he’s already banned abortion before most women know they’re pregnant,” said State Rep. Shea Roberts during a Sept. 19 press conference. “Women use different forms of contraception for many reasons, including avoiding getting pregnant before they’re ready. The decision to have a child is one of the most important decisions women and families make.”
State Rep. Kim Schofield said restricting access to abortion and contraception not only affects the rights of women but also the rights of men.
“If you’re attacking women, you’re attacking men and men need to realize and recognize and stand with us, because when you restrict or ban contraception, you are taking away your responsibility of men to stand with women who are making right decisions,” Schofield said. “Women are not going to stand up and take this again. We will fight. We will stand in the face of Gov. Kemp and tell you, ‘Enough is enough.’ ... We need leadership that will do what’s in the best interest of people, women, families, men and we are tired. ... It’s time for us to take our voices, get it louder and make it stronger, and to tell Gov. Kemp ‘Hell no.”
