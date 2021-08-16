Auditions to be held for joint local theater production

The Artistic Civic Theatre and the Dalton Little Theatre will hold auditions for "All Together Now: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre" beginning later this month.
Auditions will be the afternoon of Aug. 29, the morning and afternoon of Sept. 4, and the afternoon of Sept. 5 in the studio space at the Artistic Civic Theatre at 907 Gaston St. Singers and dancers from fourth grade to adults are needed for the 15-song musical revue that will be a joint fundraiser for both theaters. Specific times and signup opportunities will be posted at actdalton.org and daltonlittletheatre.com.
"All Together Now: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre" will be presented in the theater of the new Hammond Creek Middle School Nov. 12-13. This production, offered through Music Theatre International, is being performed in all 50 states and 36 countries during four days in November.
