August Yard of the Month

Contributed photo

The home of Brenda Barret of Red Clay Avenue was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for August 2020. Barret has been able to propagate all of her other hostas from one large hosta during her two years in the yard. She has a brilliant eye for the layout of her plants incorporating thrillers, fillers and spillers throughout. The Beautification Committee chooses one yard each month to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners each receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton. To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.