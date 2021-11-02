The story of Helen Keller — the deaf/blind girl from Alabama who learned how to communicate with the world through finger language — has fascinated generations of Americans for the last 100 years.
When Betsy Emerson learned Keller had a special friendship with Emerson's great-great-grandfather, she dug deep to learn more. The result is Emerson’s first book, "Letters from Red Farm: The Untold Story of the Friendship between Helen Keller and Journalist Joseph Edgar Chamberlin," published last month by the University of Massachusetts Press.
Emerson, who lived in Dalton from 1994 to 2001 with husband Rick and their children Colin and Julie, returns to Dalton this month when she will speak on her book in programs at Dalton State College and downtown.
Emerson said she’d always heard stories about her great-great-grandfather’s long friendship with Keller, but it wasn’t until she began her own research that she realized there was a larger story that would likely be of interest to a general audience.
It was in 1888 that young Helen traveled to Boston with her teacher, Annie Sullivan, where they met a man who would change her life: Boston Transcript columnist and editor Joseph Edgar Chamberlin.
Throughout her childhood and young adult years, Keller spent weekends and holidays at Red Farm, the Chamberlins' home in Wrenthem, Massachusetts, a bustling environment where avant-garde writers, intellectuals and social reformers of the day congregated. Keller called Red Farm home for a year when she was 16.
Informed by previously unpublished letters and extensive research, "Letters from Red Farm" explores for the first time Keller’s deep and enduring friendship with the man who became her literary mentor and friend for more than 40 years. The engaging story imparts new insights into Keller’s burgeoning interest in social activism, as she took up the causes of disability rights, women’s issues and pacifism.
The Boston Globe said the book “adds new perspective on Keller and gives glimpse to an enormously important figure in her education, development and life."
Author and professor Leah Blatt Glasser noted that “Emerson’s delight in her discoveries is clear from the start, as she captures Chamberlin’s role in Keller’s life and offers a helpful interpretation of its importance. Those interested in journalism will find the stories of Chamberlin’s work and his journalistic voice on social issues fascinating.”
The Emerson family moved to Dalton in 1994 when Rick was manager for the local Dow Latex plant. Betsy, who is also a painter and exhibited many years at the Creative Arts Guild’s Festival, was the original director of Whitfield Family Connection, then called Children and Families First.
Their children attended Dalton Public Schools and were active in Odyssey of the Mind, the Creative Arts Guild and the Carpet Capital Aquatics Club. After moving from Dalton to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Betsy continued working remotely for the Family Support Council and as associate director of development for the Hill Learning Center in Durham, North Carolina.
"I'm excited to be coming back to Dalton as an author, something I never imagined,” Betsy Emerson said. “My book, 'Letters from Red Farm,' was a labor of love, and I'm thrilled to get to share it with Dalton readers."
Emerson will present a Book Talk at Dalton State’s Roberts Library at noon on Thursday, Nov. 18. Those attending are welcome to bring a brown bag lunch. She will be honored at a reception and Author Talk that evening from 5:30 to 7:30 at Dave & Pauli’s Art Emporium downtown at 218 N. Hamilton St., and will sign books Friday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Yellow Bird downtown at 235 N. Hamilton St.
All events are free and open to the public. Social distancing will be observed at all events; air hugs and elbow bumps are appreciated.
"Letters from Red Farm" is available locally at The Yellow Bird and Dave & Pauli’s Art Emporium. It can also be ordered from the publisher (the University of Massachusetts Press) and from Amazon.
