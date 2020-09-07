On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting in Dalton.
Preliminary information indicates that Dalton Potter, 29, a wanted Texas fugitive, was driving a stolen trailer. During a traffic stop of the stolen trailer, Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle. Hackney was struck by gunfire, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury.
Hackney and responding Whitfield County Deputy Adrian Gomez returned fire, but Potter escaped driving south on I-75. Potter later wrecked the truck, and the stolen trailer was located on I-75 South near the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter escaped into the woods on foot and has not been captured. Potter is considered armed and dangerous and a “Blue Alert” has been issued for Potter’s capture.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.