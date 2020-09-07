Auto parts maker breaks ground in Whitfield County

Mitch Talley

Whitfield County officials gathered Wednesday morning to help GEDIA Automotive Group break ground on its $85 million facility in the Carbondale Business Park. Front row, from left, are David Renz, Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority; Commissioners Barry Robbins, Roger Crossen and Harold Brooker; Michael Lehmann, GEDIA USA Holding president; Karl Neef, GEDIA Michigan president; Commissioners Lynn Laughter and Greg Jones; and Carl Campbell, executive director, Joint Development Authority; back row, Mark Gibson, county administrator; Kent Benson, county engineer; Bryan Griffin, Georgia Power; Harriette Stokes, North Georgia Electric Membership Corp.; Mark Buckner, Dalton Utilities; and Ali Harp, Joint Development Authority project manager.