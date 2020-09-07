Auto parts maker breaks ground in Whitfield County

As logging trucks full of cleared-off timber rumbled in the background, Whitfield County officials gathered Wednesday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony some 10 years in the making.
When the county commissioners purchased land for the Carbondale Business Park south of Dalton a decade ago, they hoped to attract an automotive parts manufacturer.
That dream has finally been realized with GEDIA Automotive Group, a German-based company that plans to produce parts by next year in Whitfield County for a new Mercedes-Benz electric car line to be built in Alabama.
“I am absolutely thrilled,” Commission Chairman Lynn Laughter said after the ceremony. “I was not a commissioner when this property was bought, but I know the goal has been to get an auto parts manufacturer for the whole time. I’ve been a commissioner now for eight years, and the JDA (Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority) and the county commissioners have worked really, really hard to attract a company like this.”
GEDIA’s facility will be next to Hanwha Q Cells, a solar manufacturing facility.
“I think we’re turning into an environmentally-friendly business park,” Laughter said, “and I just love that.”
GEDIA initially plans to hire 200 employees at the 200,000-square-foot, $85 million facility, with the potential to double the size of the building eventually, according to Carl Campbell, executive director of the JDA.
“Their permits are approved now for the land disturbance, so they will be working quickly from here on," Campbell said. "They anticipate having the building complete at some point in the middle of next year. After they get the equipment on line, the way the automotive industry works is that GEDIA will run parts to submit to the customer to test, and then if everything is correct, if all the tolerances are right, then they’ll go into production. It’ll be a fast-paced process.”
GEDIA Michigan President Karl Neef said the professionalism of the JDA and the county commission helped the company make its selection to expand in Whitfield County.
“The site is good, and the support we get from all the guys, especially Carl and Ali Harp at the JDA, is outstanding,” Neef said. “I really love that because I haven’t had support to that perfection before, so they take care of us.”
Neef said he believes GEDIA is “in the right spot” by expanding to Whitfield County.
Calling it “a perfect decision,” Neef noted the available labor force here as well as the proximity to Chattanooga and Atlanta, with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport available for easy flights in and out. “All of that actually played into our cards here and was favorable for us to make that decision to come here,” he said.
Neef praised the availability of skilled workers familiar with industrial applications because of Whitfield County’s long history of manufacturing.
“When it comes down to skilled labor, if you’re out there in the middle of nowhere, it’s hard to find the right people, let alone attract them,” he said. “And we felt this was a lot better.”
Campbell seconded that notion.
“I think the fact that we have such a long heritage of manufacturing that they felt like we had the infrastructure in place and the workers in the region to fill their needs,” he said. “We’re not trying to get into manufacturing, we’ve been doing it a long time already. Certainly their processes will be different from some of the processes that we already see here, but more and more everything’s automated and computerized so they felt good enough about our area that they felt like they could set up a home base here and be successful.”
While the company’s metalwork jobs may require skills new to some local workers, Campbell said “a lot of folks in our community” are driving to Chattanooga to do these same type jobs at various companies around Volkswagen and will just need to learn the GEDIA-specific tasks.
“Certainly these are high-skill jobs that will take some effort and some skill and some learning,” Campbell said, “but they feel like they can find the people they need here with help from Georgia Northwestern Technical College and Dalton State (College) and the state team at Quick Start, that they can get ready to go.”
GEDIA comes to Georgia with more than 100 years of experience, and supplies lightweight structural automotive parts to Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and others. Earlier, company CEO Markus Schaumburg said moving closer to the original equipment manufacturers will allow GEDIA, which already operates a facility in Michigan, to serve the American market even better.
“The heart of our plant in Whitfield County will be the hot-forming line with our patented TemperBox, which will allow us to broaden our product range and expand our value chain for a constantly evolving automotive market,” said Helmut Hinkel, an additional CEO. “The highly innovative GEDIA TemperBox takes tailored tempering technology to the next level, enabling us to create body components with lower weight and significantly higher crash safety performance while at the same time conserving energy and material.”
GEDIA will use state-of-the-art press hardening, tempering and automated welding processes to produce parts for electric vehicles, with operations expected to begin here in the third quarter of 2021.
The company will offer opportunities for management and staff positions, highly skilled technicians and production workers. Individuals interested in a career with GEDIA should visit gedia.com/en/careers/overview.
The Carbondale Business Park still has locations suitable for three “pretty good sized” and several smaller facilities, according to Campbell.
“We can get 275,000 square feet on the site just south of this one,” he said. “Another spot has a graded pad that’s ready for 100,000 square feet. The cell tower sits on 30 acres right beside I-75 — we can probably put 350,000 square feet on that. Then we’ve got a lot of other spots good for 30,000 to 75,000 square feet, so we’ve still got some room — probably three more big splashes and then a lot of little ones.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.