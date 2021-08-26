Auto thefts continue on the rise in Dalton, Whitfield County

The number of vehicle thefts continued to climb in Dalton in July, according to Police Chief Cliff Cason.
Cason told members of the Public Safety Commission on Tuesday there were 70 vehicle thefts reported in the city through the end of July, the highest number for that period in five years. There were 39 vehicle thefts through July in 2020.
The Public Safety Commission oversees the Dalton police and fire departments.
Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Woods said by email that agency is seeing a similar trend, though not as strong a trend as in the city. Through Aug 1 the sheriff's office had handled 74 reports of vehicle thefts, up from 67 in the same period in 2020.
Cason said vehicle thefts are typically a crime of opportunity.
"Someone leaves their car running when they go into a store, and someone comes along and takes it," he said. "Or they leave a key under the seat."
But he said some thefts begin with the owner loaning someone their vehicle.
"You loan someone your car and tell him to bring it back the next day and he doesn't," he said. "Well, that becomes theft. You'd be surprised at the number of people who will loan their car to someone they barely know."
While vehicle thefts are up, overall property crimes (arson, burglary, larceny/theft and motor vehicle theft) are up only slightly in Dalton from 2020 with 458 such crimes reported through the end of July compared to 451 in the same period in 2020.
Automobile crashes were up 3.9% in the city in July to 106 from 102 in June. But they were up 22.3% for the year. Through the end of July, police had responded to 790 crashes. In the same period last year they responded to 646 crashes.
Officials said crashes are returning to pre-COVID 19 pandemic levels, an indication a slowdown in activity because of COVID-19 is ending and more vehicles are on the road.
Walnut Avenue had the most crashes in June, with 17. Walnut typically has the highest number or second-highest number of crashes each month because of the amount of traffic on it.
For specific time periods, the greatest number of crashes, 27, occurred during lunch time, 11 a.m. to 1:59 p.m.
