The patriotic placing of American flags on the Whitfield County Courthouse lawn known as the “Avenue of Flags” takes place Friday, which is Veterans Day. Organizers are hoping for a good turnout since the number of persons willing to place the over 200 flags in recent years has diminished.
Those planning to help are asked to arrive at 6:45 a.m. for the 7 a.m. start.
Barry Robbins, a Whitfield County commissioner and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will share brief remarks after all the flags have been placed. The weather is expected to be in the mid-40s with a minimal chance of rain.
