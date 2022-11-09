American flag
Metro image

The patriotic placing of American flags on the Whitfield County Courthouse lawn known as the “Avenue of Flags” takes place Friday, which is Veterans Day. Organizers are hoping for a good turnout since the number of persons willing to place the over 200 flags in recent years has diminished.

Those planning to help are asked to arrive at 6:45 a.m. for the 7 a.m. start.

Barry Robbins, a Whitfield County commissioner and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will share brief remarks after all the flags have been placed. The weather is expected to be in the mid-40s with a minimal chance of rain.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video