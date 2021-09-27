Patriotism is more than just an emotion, especially here in Dalton and Whitfield County. Those who live here love their country and it shows. Patriotism is actively participating in what makes a nation or community successful. Being patriotic is not necessarily supporting a particular public official, but supporting your community and country. This includes community events, voting, and in particular, defending the nation against enemies. One local manner of expression and pride is the active participation in the Avenue of Flags.
One of the originators of the Avenue of Flags, Jim Chamblee, explained how the Avenue of Flags came to be.
"On the morning after Desert Storm, Shirley Childs called me (she knew I had an Air Force son in Saudi Arabia) and said, "Let's start a project to show patriotism and support of our military. I was more than ready -- so I called Marsha Whitener because I knew her husband Sparky was in Kuwait. The next day, (Jan. 19, 1991), I took these ladies to lunch where we could discuss some plans. We decided that we would like to see some flags posted on the streets and we would certainly need lots of help. It was then decided to have an invitation published that would tell our plans and invite those who might be interested in attending a meeting at my office. This first meeting was on Jan. 24, 1991."
According to Chamblee, there was a lot of interest, and United We Stand was born with Avenue of Flags as a project. Officers were elected: Jim Chamblee, president; Marsha Whitener, vice president; and Shirley Childs, secretary and treasurer. Jim Jolly became project chairman with Conrad Easley and Pat Phillips as assistants. Flags could be purchased in honor or in memory of a loved one who was currently serving or previously served in the military.
Chamblee continued, "Plans were to advertise in the local paper (the Daily Citizen), and at our meetings, we discussed our plans with each of the local civic clubs to make them aware and to ask for help as a lot of work could be involved. Our meetings continued weekly until the flags were dedicated in a special service on Memorial Day, May 27, 1991."
Whitener commented that the committees worked hard and the response was good. She said the group wanted the project to be something that would instill patriotism and make the community proud.
"Shirley Childs had already gone before the Whitfield County Commissioners to get approval for some sort of display of flags in Dalton," Whitener said. "Lowell Kirkman drew up plans for the original Avenue of Flags (plus ideas for plans at the courthouse which was remodeling at the time). The design for the Avenue of Flags was a sunburst expanding out from the veterans monument on the corner of Crawford and Selvedge streets -- that field held Killed in Action flags, while the back row was lined with the POW/MIA flags. Subsequent sections were made of random alphabetical order -- nine sections in all."
This group continued to grow and boldly asked people as well as organizations to donate funds for flags in memory or honor of a military person. The group wanted each person who served his or her country to have an individual flag.
Both Chamblee and Whitener recalled that an ambitious goal of 250 flags was ordered and set to adorn the courthouse yard. A cut-off date of March 31 was set but the response from the public was so great they had to quit taking orders some 30 days early when it was discovered they had paid orders for 558.
Now the question was where do we place all these flags?
Whitener responded, "The volunteer services of Lowell Kirkman took care of this problem by designing a professional layout. This was truly a community project involving many individuals and organizations."
On dedication day, Memorial Day 1991, the initial Avenue of Flags, with its 558 flags had 20 POW/MIA flags. Each flag was mounted on a 10-foot pole and had a plaque attached with the name, rank and branch of service, company and conflict. Each flag represented an individual soldier, airman, sailor, marine or guardsman and was given in love and gratitude by family, friends and/or members of the community.
Whitener noted, "It would have been hard to find any dry eyes at this event."
Vietnam veteran Larry Harrison and representatives from The American Legion were speakers. The Dalton High School choral groups sang and the high school band played patriotic songs. It was a heart-felt momentous occasion. All of this was made possible by the many citizens and businesses with the leadership of the United We Stand committee.
American Legion Post Commander John Wilson has been involved with the Avenue of Flags for several years.
"It has been such a pleasure to work with Jim Chamblee, Marsha Whitener and other members of the committee," Wilson said. "I, along with the American Legion, support and will continue to support this worthy community project. We are committed to the continuation of honoring our veterans (heroes) who have done so much for our area and country."
Wilson agreed with Chamblee who expressed, "Needless to say we were very pleased that some of the original flags have flown for 30 years and the total flags are now more than 800. In the interest of posterity, the American Legion Post 112 was asked to take responsibility for the Avenue of Flags and they have agreed to do so with the project continuing to operate on the same volunteer basis."
Wilson added, "Let it be known that anyone and everyone is invited to participate in the posting and retrieval seven times each year."
Lee Oliver, past commander of the American Legion Post 112, has also actively supported the Avenue of Flags for many years.
"In the grand scheme of things, placing the flags on the courthouse lawn gives you a sense of pride -- pride that you are doing something for the men and women who served or are serving our country," Oliver said. "When these men and women joined the military, they wrote a blank check for up to and including their life. Posting the flags is a small way of giving back to someone you may never meet."
Lee proceeded to discuss his thoughts regarding the involvement of the community in the placement of the flags.
"It doesn't take that much of a person's time," Oliver said. "Think about all the time the veterans spent serving our country, so every person that lives in the United States of America can live a life of freedom. Unfortunately, it is a freedom that many people take for granted -- and that is so wrong."
George Lo Greco served in the Marine Corps for 10 years and is currently chairman of the Avenue of Flags. He has been an active member of the American Legion Post 112 for many years, serving in different capacities including the parade committee. Additionally, he is an active member of the Honor Guard. He has worked hard helping with flag placement at the courthouse area for over three decades. Lo Greco, Chamblee and Betty Ann Chamblee (Jim Chamblee's wife) have been friends for a very long time and were in the same church Sunday school class for many years.
Lo Greco explained his desire to help.
"I could not afford the price of a flag when it was first started," Lo Greco said. "But, I wanted to do what I could and knew I could help push the buggies up the hill from the old firehouse and help put out and take in the flags. I also helped repair and maintain the buggies that were used to carry flags and necessary equipment. Jim Chamblee and Marsha Whitener were very good mentors and community servants."
Chamblee was chairman of the United We Stand for many years and when his health declined, Lo Greco took over and said he was more than willing to continue to help and to serve in any way.
Lo Greco remembered, "As the number of flags grew, there were more people wanting flags than we had places to put them. Lee Oliver was post commander of the American Legion Post 112 at the time and he set up a meeting with several officials but none knew who owned Dalton Green -- the area in which we were interested. When we finally found out that the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department owned and controlled it, we requested and received permission to install as many flags as we wanted along the pathways inside the park."
Lo Greco said he currently has more ideas than money or energy to accomplish all that is needed. However, he is hopeful more patriotic citizens will step up to donate and offer help.
State Sen. Chuck Payne, a big supporter of the Avenue of Flags, recalled some of his special memories.
"I first attended and helped with efforts of placing flags in the 1990s," Payne said. "It was an early morning on Veterans Day that I came out to help. Having served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army, my unit was deployed to Panama in "Operation Just Cause' in 1988 and just a few months following my ETS (End Time of Service) date of Jan. 31st. I had always known the regret of not being there when my brothers were deployed because I felt I wasn't there when they needed me -- if only to have their backs. This, along with my father having passed a couple of years before. Thinking of my father brought back memories of the stories he had told me of his experiences during the blackout drills in Atlanta, along with his description of the sound of those air-raid sirens during World War II. My father was always the most patriotic man I have ever known. His love of freedom and his country was certainly passed on to me, so when I was asked if I could help with the Avenue of Flags effort, I did not hesitate to say yes."
Payne remembers the first time he helped to place flags around the courthouse.
"It was as if I was having a spiritual experience on that quiet morning," Payne said. "I took each flag into my hand to read the name of the soldier, sailor, airman or marine on the metal plaque of each flag that I held before I would place it in the ground. The memories flooded my mind of the experiences in my youth with my father and also of my time in the Army. These memories came back to me in such profound and meaningful ways. That morning was truly spiritual therapy to me and it has continued to be in all the years following. It is such an honor to help with the Avenue of Flags -- my heart was hooked and I can now no longer separate those flags from my own personal and life's experience. To me, it represents the deepest understanding of what one of my drill sergeants once said to me: 'The whole world wants for freedom, but very few who have the heart to claim it.' Freedom must always be claimed by each generation for the next generation."
Payne stressed, "The beauty of it all, and I have always been amazed, that this is purely a citizen-led effort. These flags are maintained and placed out several times each year, not by the city government, nor by the county government, but only by citizens of our community who volunteer their time and resources to keep the memories of those who served alive for generations to come. United We Stand has never required payment of dues to be a member. Anyone wishing to show their love of country and respect for our individuals serving in the military service is the only requirement."
Chamblee reminisced, "Today, 30 years after the original date of dedication, I am no longer physically able to participate in the posting of the Avenue of Flags but I still get that original feeling every time I see them a 'lump in my throat and a tear in my eyes.' This is someone else's quote but by far the best description of my (and I hope everyone's) feelings. I am proud of the fact that this program was accomplished through the efforts of many volunteers and continues to function with that dependency. Volunteering is the backbone of the American spirit. While the three of us (Shirley Childs, Marsha Whitener and myself) are willing to take credit for organizing the Avenue of Flags, it was the many people who volunteered their time and service that brought this project to success."
In the many years since the beginning of the Avenue of Flags, some changes have taken place but not the important reason for the displaying of the flags. Flags can be seen flying in the wind at the Whitfield County Courthouse and recently, across the street. Flags are placed seven times a year on the following holidays: President's Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, National POW/MIA Day and Veterans Day. Each flag represents love and gratitude for a serviceman or servicewoman from people within our community who care.
It is important to note what the colors of the American flag mean. According to custom and tradition, red signifies hardiness and valor; blue signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice; white signifies purity and innocence. Patriotism comes in many different forms. We should always honor the soldiers that fight for our country. Many join the military while in their teens and some others are not much older. They do not know what awaits them but they do it to protect their country. We should always honor those who serve, have served and the ones who died fighting for us. They deserve an enormous amount of respect.
United We Stand continues to be a patriotic support group with the main purpose of encouraging public support for our country, community, and for those who have served in the military (past or present).
The flags represent and honor that service. These flags also remind us of the cost of war and each flag that waves proudly in the wind carries the memory and/or honor of a loved one who, so willingly, is serving or has served his or her country. Mark Twain once said, "Modern patriotism, the true patriotism, the only rational patriotism, is loyalty to the nation all the time, loyalty to the government when it deserves it."
