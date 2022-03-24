The Dalton Police Department presented one of its highest awards to an officer at the March meeting of the Dalton Public Safety Commission while the Dalton Fire Department recognized its Firefighter of the Year. Those awards and an officer promotion headlined the meeting.
Award of Valor
Officer Joshua Bethune was presented the DPD’s Award of Valor in honor of his lifesaving and heroic actions during an incident in January. The award is presented to a department member who “conscious of danger and great risk of personal hazard to life, distinguishes themselves by intelligently performing an act of heroism or valor above and beyond the call of duty.”
The incident happened Jan. 26 while Bethune was off duty. While driving, he came upon the scene of a traffic crash between a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer. The passengers in the car were entrapped, and the vehicle was on fire.
Bethune rushed into action, working to free the driver from the burning vehicle. Once the driver was free, Bethune again attempted to enter the burning vehicle to help the passengers as emergency crews arrived. Thanks in part to his actions, there was no loss of life.
Firefighter of the Year
Fire Chief Todd Pangle recognized Matt Asbell as the Firefighter of the Year. The honor is both nominated and decided by vote of the department’s firefighters.
Asbell joined the fire department in January 2003, rising to the rank of Firefighter III in his 19 years of service. Pangle noted that twice in the past six months Asbell put himself into harm’s way while rescuing victims who were trapped inside burning structures, giving those victims a chance for survival. As a Firefighter III, he routinely is in charge of a company on scenes and has been successful in that role. He’s currently in training for certification as a fire investigator to assist the department in that capacity.
Pangle said Asbell was chosen for the honor for his commitment to the community, enthusiasm for the profession and his selfless acts of heroism.
New lieutenant
Woody Cantrell is the Dalton Police Department’s newest lieutenant after having his promotion confirmed by unanimous vote of the commission. He was presented for promotion by Chief Cliff Cason.
Cantrell joined the police department in July 2002, serving his entire career thus far in the Patrol Division. He was promoted to sergeant in 2015, and since 2018 has served as the supervisor of the agency’s special operations units including the Traffic Enforcement Unit. He has earned 10 awards for outstanding performance including four letters of commendation, and has been honored as the department’s Officer of the Month on one occasion.
The Dalton Public Safety Commission is composed of Chairman Terry Mathis, Alex Brown, Anthony Walker, Bill Weaver and Truman Whitfield.
