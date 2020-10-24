Azar: COVID-19 vaccine should be available to all Americans who want it by spring 2021

ATLANTA — A COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year in limited quantities, according to one of the nation's top health officials.
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar made a visit to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday to provide an updated timeline on a COVID-19 vaccine, which he said will likely be available by the end of the year.
The news comes after mounting criticism that President Donald Trump's administration has undermined the efforts of the CDC to curb COVID-19 but Azar and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, announced the vaccine timeline with an optimistic outlook.
"I know it's been a difficult year for Americans. But we are going to come through this on the other side,” Redfield said. "I'm also optimistic that we'll have a limited supply of one or more COVID-19 vaccines available for distribution before the end of this year. But we're not quite there yet.”
Azar gave a more detailed outline of the vaccine distribution that would go to the more vulnerable individuals — older Americans and those at high-risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 — and healthcare workers.
“We expect that we would have, by the end of this year, enough vaccine that is FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)-authorized to be able to vaccinate all of the most vulnerable individuals,” he said. “Then by the end of January, we expect we'd have enough to vaccinate all seniors, as well as our healthcare workers and first responders, and by the end of March to early April, enough to vaccinate all Americans who would want to take a vaccine."
Dr. Jay Butler, the CDC's deputy director for infectious diseases, said officials are monitoring a “distressing trend” of COVID-19 cases increasing in nearly 75% of the country.
“Today, we've confirmed over 8.1 million cases and, sadly, over 220,000 deaths since January. I know these are numbers, but these are also people,” he said. “... The past week, we've seen nearly 60,000 cases a day on average as well as 100 deaths.”
Health officials have another challenge aside from giving the go-ahead to an approved vaccine: Convincing weary Americans to take it.
Azar said there are multiple checks and balances in the process of a vaccine being approved and pointed to the fact that three clinical trials have already been put on hold due to safety concerns.
“The American people should feel very reassured on a process that was established here,” he said. “There are five independent checks around vaccine regulation.”
Azar touted the work being done at the CDC in an effort to boost confidence in the relationship between the health agency and the Trump administration. The president has gone against the CDC’s safety guidelines by hosting large political rallies, and has spoken out against its recommendations on social media.
The CDC is “the premier epidemiological organization on the face of the planet,”Azar said, but followed quickly by saying the health agency isn’t the only agency at work during the pandemic.
“We respect CDC's science- and evidence-based conclusions," he said. "What comes out of (the) CDC, at the end of the day, is Dr. Redfield's conclusions around science and evidence to support this team. That's how we operate and that's how we're going to keep operating."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
