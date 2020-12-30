For the past nine years, B&B Auction has partnered with Dalton Shrine Club to help bring Christmas to many needy families in the area. B&B Auction and their auction-goers donated thousands of toys to Dalton Shrine Club to be distributed to families in our area for Christmas.
Assisting in toy collection this year was Charlotte's Web Auction. Dalton Shrine Club also collected toys from generous bikers during the 38th annual Hellions Motorcycle Club Toy Run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.