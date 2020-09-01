Dalton High School senior Stephanie Sanchez acknowledged some slight apprehension on the first day of school on Monday, but that was more than outweighed by the fact "I learn better face to face, and I want to spend time with my friends."
When students were virtual learning this spring because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), "it felt like I hardly saw my friends," she said. "When we do see each other, it's back to normal."
Sanchez is hopeful the school can have a conventional graduation for her senior class in 2021, and she believes the new protocols on social interactions this year will be the biggest adjustment.
"We have to keep the distance," she said. "Usually, we're all hugging up on each other, but now, you just have to wave."
Returning to the school building was "a little scary, but I hope it goes well, and I'm excited for my senior year," said Devanshi Patel. "Senior year, you want to be at school, and I missed seeing friends" during the two months of virtual learning this spring.
Dalton Public Schools moved to total virtual learning for the final two months of the 2019-20 academic year and delayed the start of this year for students from Aug. 6 to the end of the month because of the pandemic. The system allowed families to opt for complete virtual learning for at least the first six weeks of this academic year, and at least the first two weeks of this year will be conducted in hybrid fashion, with students attending traditional school two days a week and learning virtually the other three. The system's goal is to begin conventional, in-person instruction five days a week for all students who didn't opt for total virtual learning on Sept. 14.
"I don't know who was more excited this morning, (students) to see us, or us to see them," said Will Esters, principal of Park Creek School, of the first day of school. "Without students here, the heartbeat of the building is gone."
For many students, more virtual days were unappealing.
"I want to be where I've been the last three years, and I didn't enjoy the virtual learning," said Sarah Jane Halyak, a senior at Dalton High. "It was not fun."
"I missed my teachers, being in a classroom, walking through the halls, just being at school," she said. Learning from home was an intriguing novelty and change of pace "for the first couple of weeks, but then I wanted to be back."
"The work online is harder, in my opinion, and the online (learning) gets repetitive," said Tyson Neil, another senior at Dalton High. "I'm more of a visual learner, too."
Senior Jimena Paez noted that "I learn better face to face, and I want to be with my friends the year before college."
Sports were also shut down when schools moved completely virtual in the spring, and athletes like Connor Johnson and Neil hope for full seasons in 2020-21.
"I play golf, and I hope the season isn't canceled'' for that spring sport, Johnson said. Though she was able to compete at the state tournament her freshman and sophomore years — "great memories" — the possibility of a third consecutive trip died when the season was canceled after only a few matches.
She's eager for other "normal" touchstones, too, such as Homecoming.
"Homecoming is my favorite week of the school year," she said. "It's a lot of fun."
"I hope we can have a full football season with a Homecoming week," Neil said. "I'm very ready" for the season opener this Friday night — at home against Calhoun — and "I can't wait."
Dalton Middle School
Between the students who opted for complete virtual learning and in-person learners being halved each day, it's easier to social distance in classrooms, said Lauri Johnson, principal of Dalton Middle School. At the middle school, approximately 35% of students opted for complete virtual learning, at least for the first six weeks of the year.
For at least the first week or two, food is being brought to "each junction" of the building for students, Johnson said. However, she hopes to begin allowing a team of students — roughly 100 children — to eat in the cafeteria each day, alternating on a daily basis.
"The cafeteria seats 600," she said. "We have plenty of room" for 100 students to social distance.
In terms of instruction, "we're asking a lot of our teachers, we really are, but we're trying to do a lot of the things we always do, because we want that same joy throughout the day," she said. "You have to get more creative, but that is where the fun is."
New-to-the-building sixth-graders received tours of the school on Monday, but virtual learners weren't left out, she said. Teachers had those students follow along virtually through the hallways.
Band is among the areas where the school is being especially creative.
Not only are the chairs in the band room all spaced 6 feet apart in every direction, but the musicians are utilizing what "looks like a shower cap" on the holes of their instruments to eliminate air blowing around the room, said Daisy Cardona-Kay, band director. "It looks like a mask for the instrument."
The World Health Organization has formally recognized that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is airborne, and that it can be carried by tiny aerosols.
Like many of their colleagues, Cardona-Kay and her fellow director, Sara Webb, are taking lessons learned by other schools who have already started their years, said Cardona-Kay. "There's a band directors Facebook group we're on" regularly.
Johnson wholeheartedly endorses that approach, as she's doing likewise, she said. "I follow a principals group on Facebook, and I'm learning a lot from them."
Currently, there are 240 students in band in grades seven and eight, which is comparable to prior years, and when sixth-graders are added to the mix in the middle of September, "we'll be well over 300," Cardona-Kay said. "We usually have between 350-400."
Despite the modest numbers for in-person band class on a given day, "the structure is balanced (in terms of) instruments," she said. "It's just the way it fell, but it's going to work."
That isn't to say that everything is idyllic under these unusual circumstances, she said. For example, "we had to delay the mariachi band until January, because we can't send instruments home."
Over in the art wing, teachers are collaborating more than ever before, said Matthew Sane, an Art II teacher. "In case one of us has to quarantine at some point, we can pick each other up."
They're also balancing challenging and rewarding assignments with the accessibility issues of those learning virtually, said Corban Brauer, who specializes in sculptures and ceramics. "I can't give kids clay virtually."
Park Creek School
The main challenge at Park Creek School is maintaining social distances, because elementary students "are so affectionate," Esters said. "It's so hard to not run up and hug everybody, but we're doing air hugs," etc.
Keeping students apart has been easier considering the paucity of them in the building, he said. At Park Creek, 38% of students opted for complete virtual learning, and the remaining 62% are split into two groups who attend school in person two days a week on opposite days, so, on Monday, only 31% of Park Creek's total enrollment was in the building.
The school has also been able to group staff with various cohorts in an effort to maintain the "one-on-one relationships that are so important in Dalton Public Schools," Esters said. "When they're here, they have (a certain) teacher, and when they're virtual, they have (a certain) teacher."
At Park Creek, students are picking up their breakfasts this year, and lunches are being delivered to their classrooms, he said.
"Art and music teachers are going to their classrooms," limiting student movement and transitions throughout the day.
