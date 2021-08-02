The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP and the Latin American Association host a "Back-to-School Bash" Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St.
The two organizations, along with their community partners, will give out over 600 bookbags filled with school supplies to area students. Children must be present to receive a bookbag. There will be free food, games, face painting, haircuts and more.
This event is open to everyone.
