The start of a new school year is just around the corner. Dalton Public Schools students will return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 8 (teachers will return for pre-planning on Tuesday, Aug. 1). So that everyone can start the year off right, the district has compiled everything parents and students need to know for a successful back-to-school.
Information can be easily accessed online at the dedicated Back-to-School website at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/back-to-school-information. Much of the information is also available on the Dalton Public Schools mobile app. The mobile app is free to download at the Google or Apple Store and you can get information about your school and how you’d like to receive notifications on updates.
School supplies are already filling the aisles and are on sale at local retailers. In the event you want to go ahead and take advantage of these specials, the school supplies lists for each school are available on the district and schools’ websites for easy access.
Orientation meetings for all schools will be on Monday, Aug. 7. For elementary students, orientations have been scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Parents and students are encouraged to drop-in during that time to meet the teacher and complete paperwork.
Hammond Creek Middle School will hold its orientations from 9 to 11 a.m. for sixth-grade students and parents only and from 1 to 3 p.m. for seventh-grade students and parents only.
Dalton Junior High School will hold orientation from 9 to 11 a.m. while The Dalton Academy will hold orientation from 8 to 10 a.m. Dalton High School’s orientation will be from 9 to 11 a.m.
School start and end times will remain the same as last year. Elementary schools will start at 8 a.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. Hammond Creek Middle School will start at 8:35 a.m. and end at 3:35 p.m. Dalton Junior High School and both high schools will start at 7:35 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
School lunch prices will remain the same as last year for students and adults. All student breakfasts will cost $2 while non-students will pay $2.75. Elementary student lunch will be $2.50 and secondary student lunch will be $3. Non-student lunch will cost $4. Elementary school menus will be available on the district/school websites and mobile app once school starts.
Parents at Brookwood, Westwood and Dalton High will be asked to complete a Free and Reduced Lunch Application this year. Students who attend Blue Ridge, City Park, Park Creek, Roan, Hammond Creek Middle School or The Dalton Academy will continue to have access to free breakfast and lunch.
Specific information on bus transportation will be available closer to the start of school but no major changes are expected from the routes used last school year and the school system expects to start the year with a full slate of bus drivers.
Families new to Dalton Public Schools should visit the Student Enrollment Office at 101 S. Thornton Ave. to register their students as soon as possible. Student enrollment specialists are available to assist parents Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Should parents have questions about enrollment, please call (706) 876-4000 and select option 2 for enrollment.
To stay aware of important dates throughout the school year, parents may download a copy of the 2023-24 school year at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/calendar/2023-2024-english for English or https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/calendar/2023-24-espanol for Spanish.
In an effort to help parents and students prepare for a new school year, the Georgia Department of Education has developed “Getting Ready for School” guides for prekindergarten through fifth grade parents that include summer learning ideas. You may access these guides at https://www.gpb.org/education/learn/lets-learn-ga/getting-ready.
