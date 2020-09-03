Tunnel Hill Elementary School teachers knew this was sure to be a year like no other, so they decided to make sure the first day back would be one to remember for a good reason. With a theme of "Back To School: Better Than a Snow Day!" they put smiles on the faces of kids and parents, as well as the school faculty and staff.
Principal Connie Kopcsak knew many parents were sad about not being able to walk kids into the classrooms this year, and she knew that was putting a damper on some of the usual back-to-school excitement typically encountered when school begins. She asked the staff to think of a way to make the drop-off experience something extra special. They delivered.
Staff members arrived Monday at 6:15 a.m. to hang banners and blow up balloons. A snow machine (courtesy of Grace Presbyterian Church) greeted students as they walked in to the tune of "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," a song that expressed a sentiment many parents agreed with after several months with no school.
"We wanted everyone to feel excited about coming back to school, especially our kindergarten students who are new to the school experience. Especially this year when all of the adults and many of the students are wearing masks and COVID restrictions prevent parents from entering the building," said Kopscak. “Kindergarten students are often a little afraid and shy on the first day, but this year every face was wearing a smile."
Seth Brown, father of a new kindergarten student, agreed that it helped ease his daughter Harper into her first day
“The snow was great!” he said. “It really helped to lessen the anxiety for the parents and the kids, especially those of us doing this for the very first time.”
Sidney Spurlock, a second-grader, said "The snow was cool! I never saw anything like that at school before! I couldn't wait to get out of the car!"
“I didn’t want their memories to just be of masks, handwashing and social distancing.” Kopcsak said. “Hopefully snow ‘falling’ in August will be something that gives them a fun memory to look back on as well. Overall, I think our 'snow day' was a big success!”
