The Dalton Whitfield NAACP, in partnership with Shaw Industries, is sponsoring a Back To School Jam on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
Each child in attendance will receive a free bookbag filled with school supplies, while they last. There will be food, music, a bounce house and the splash pad will be open.
Community organizations attending include CLILA, Books for Change USA, the Girl Scout Council of Northwest Georgia and United Way of Northwest Georgia. There will also be COVID-19 vaccines available, voter registration information and NAACP membership information.
The Mack Gaston Community Center is at 218 N. Fredrick St. in Dalton.
