'Backbone' of Guild to step down later this year

Leanne Martin will "miss everything" after she retires following this September's edition of Festival, said the operations and events director of the Creative Arts Guild. "What's not to miss?"
"Most of my friendships are based around the Guild, and (those of us here) really, truly like each other," said Martin, who began working at the Guild in 1989. "It's great to get up in the morning and come to work with a fabulous staff."
"My husband (Randy) is concerned I'll be lonely, and he'll have to entertain me" in retirement, Martin added with a hearty laugh. The Guild "tends to attract like-minded people, and we really are a team."
The Guild "has been through many shifts and changes of leadership, staff, community advocates and volunteers, but through it all, Leanne has been at the backbone, steadily committed and driven by (our) mission to cultivate and sustain the arts in our community -- and, through that -- has had a hand in nearly every arts engagement opportunity in Dalton over the last three decades," said Amanda Brown, executive director of the Creative Arts Guild.
"As someone who personally grew up in Dalton and at the Creative Arts Guild, came back to Dalton to serve the Creative Arts Guild and is now a parent of three children who are growing up at the Guild with access to countless rich and diverse artistic experiences, I extend immeasurable appreciation to Leanne for her commitment to making it all happen and for her standard of only the best quality experiences for our community."
And "I know I am not alone in that," Brown added. "The appreciation in this community for the work Leanne has done runs deep and wide."
When Martin began working at the Guild as a receptionist, she viewed it only as "a temporary job," so her time there has been "the longest temp job ever," she said with a chuckle. "Once I got here, I (realized) this was the coolest place ever, and I've stayed because I love it."
"I've raised my family here, too, (because) it's such a good environment," she said. "My daughters," Lauren Joyner and Emily Lawson, were involved in artistic endeavors like dance from an early age, and "they started helping me with mailings as soon as they were old enough to put a label on a postmark."
Leaps in technology may be the most noticeable change at the Guild during Martin's three decades, as the Guild can communicate electronically through email and/or social media instead of only mailings, she said. "When I first got here, we had one little mainframe computer here," but now "we can reach people (all over the world) instead of just Dalton."
The Guild has sustained itself since its founding in 1963 because "everyone here is community minded," Martin said. "We are an arts organization first, of course, but part of our mission is to bring arts to the community, so it's more than just internal, but external, as well, and we've made opportunities available to people they may not have if not for the Guild."
"We're unique, (as) other communities our size don't have this, and we're independent, not part of a municipal government," she said. Consequently, "like all nonprofits, we've felt the recessions, but we've had great community support and donors who understand our importance and that we have a quality product."
Perhaps the biggest challenge during Martin's time at the Guild has been recently, with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Guild closed on March 15, 2020, then reopened on June 1, with that two-and-a-half month shutdown costing the Guild 20% of its annual revenue, according to Brown. A pair of major fundraisers, Spring for the Arts, scheduled for March, and the Low Country Boil, slated for June, were canceled due to the pandemic, although the latter was rescheduled in a modified format.
"We were four days from Spring for the Arts when we went out because of the pandemic," Martin said. "We had to cancel and then let everybody know."
"We were gone from the building for 12 weeks and worked remotely," she said. "We did everything we could to stay in touch with people online, and we had online classes, which isn't like in-person, but it was something."
"Slowly, we brought back in-person classes," then events, "all with strict safety protocols," she said. The Guild held its annual Festival in September "with requirements like masks and social distancing, but it was great."
"I had so many artists call me after to thank me, because this is how they make a living," she said. "That was wonderful, and I think (the fact that) we held the event successfully gave us more confidence."
"It also felt like normal life again," she said. "It gave us all that little bit or normalcy we really craved."
The addition of an outdoor sculpture garden to the Guild is among the highlights as Martin reflects on her time with the organization
"We're the only organization in the state to have a free, outdoor sculpture garden with no walls (open all year)," she said. "We're extremely proud of that, and it's a huge deal."
The garden is open from dawn to dusk with no admission fee as part of the Guild's commitment to making the arts accessible to everyone. In 2017, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution rated the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden as one of the six best places in the South to see outdoor sculpture.
Martin also thoroughly enjoyed the Guild's 50th anniversary celebration, which celebrated the Guild's founders and early leaders, especially Bernice Spigel, the Guild's first executive director, "who was a force right up until the minute she (died)," Martin said. The Guild was blessed with "so many strong women" in its early days who "had a vision and brought this all together."
Martin is also gratified to see multiple generations enjoy the Guild.
"I remember small children coming here and just start tumbling (for dance classes), and now they're bringing their children," she said. "You feel like a teacher, watching them."
Retirement was "not a choice I made easily or quickly," she said. "It's just time, and my husband and I have some things we want to explore, (including) maybe traveling."
The annual Festival "has been my baby," Martin said, so it's only appropriate she makes this year's edition (Sept. 17-19) her swan song, she said. "I love, love, love Festival."
Festival "is just one example of Leanne's ability to pull an entire group of community members, volunteers, artists and others together for a weekend-long celebration, (as) she knows how to get hard work done while having a lot of fun in the process," Brown said. "Leanne has made many friends through her work at the Guild and continues those friendships by including everyone in fun creative processes and event planning."
"She is loyal and dependable to the end," Brown added. "There is no better friend or colleague to have by your side than Leanne Martin."
