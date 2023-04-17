Eat bacon, support local charities.
Dalton residents and others will have an opportunity to do both on Saturday at the Burr Performing Arts Park from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. during BaconQue, a bacon- and barbecue-themed fundraiser for Family Frameworks, which works to build strong families, and Hope Spur, a Dalton nonprofit that raises funds to help people who can’t cover out-of-pocket costs for outpatient mental health treatment and counseling.
“All of the vendors will have something to do with bacon or with smoke and barbecue,” said Christy Ware Payne, executive director of Hope Spur. “We are going to have candied bacon, bacon cupcakes. You name it, we’ll have it with bacon on it.”
Payne and Todd Looper, a board member with Family Frameworks, came up with the idea for the fundraiser/festival.
“Everyone loves bacon,” Payne said. “Everyone loves barbecue. We thought this would be something the whole community could get behind.”
Payne said there will be activities for the whole family.
There will be a kids’ corner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with bounce houses and other attractions.
There will also be live music in the afternoon and evening. Waxing and Waning, an Americana/folk duo, will take the stage at 4:30 p.m.
One for the Road, a country, rock and blues band, will perform starting at 6 p.m. Murder of Crowes, a Black Crowes tribute band, will start around 8 p.m.
Payne said the North Georgia area has a serious need for more mental health providers.
“It’s something Hope Spur wants to encourage,” she said. “We want to encourage more mental health providers to come to this area. Even people with health insurance can’t afford mental health care. Our mission is to subsidize their out-of-pocket costs.”
Founded in 2004, Family Frameworks representatives go into schools in Whitfield, Murray and Gordon counties to show students how to build successful lives and relationships.
“We reach 2,500 teens every year,” said Family Frameworks Executive Director Danielle Putnam. “We also go into the Boys & Girls clubs in those three counties. We have a seven-week curriculum. We teach healthy relationships, healthy decision-making, avoiding abuse.
“We encourage teens to graduate high school, pursue post-secondary education and then get into a committed relationship before bringing children into the picture. We want to lower the teen pregnancy rate and to lower the divorce rate. We are all about strong family units. We encourage teens to set goals and make healthy choices.”
