Ball remembered for community, political activism

Margaret Ball would give you the shirt off her back, says longtime friend Jackie Renfro.
"She was the sweetest person," Renfro said. "She never had a cross word for anybody. She was always looking to make Dalton a better place."
Ball, 95, passed away May 25.
Ball was active for many years in many organizations.
"She was a life member of the League of Women Voters. When you are a member for 50 years you become a life member," Renfro said.
Ball served several terms each as president of the League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area as well as on the board of the League of Women Voters of Georgia, where she was treasurer from 1995 to 1999.
In 2010, she received the Eleanor Raoul Greene Award for lifetime achievement, the highest award presented by the state League.
"She was very active in the PTA (Parent Teacher Association) for all of the years when her children were in school," said Virgelia Meek, a longtime friend and fellow League member. "Someone in the PTA recommended that she join the League of Women Voters."
Ball served as president of the state PTA.
The League, especially from the 1950s to the 1980s, was active in studying local issues and releasing reports that led to changes in local government and the creation of new service agencies.
In the early 1960s, Ball and Walter Bush, then the assistant superintendent of Dalton Public Schools, wrote a grant that began what is now the Whitfield County-Dalton Day Care Center. Ball was a day care board member for more than 20 years.
Ball was also a member Valley Point Alumni Association for many years and served as the president of its scholarship fund for 30 years.
Marie Goss, secretary/bookkeeper at Valley Point Middle School, attended school with Ball's daughter Angela.
"She was always a big inspiration to the Valley Point community," she said. "Anything that we needed done, she got done. She had a heart for this community and for these schools. She was just a sweet and very caring person. She cared about people."
Politics were long an important part of Ball’s life, and Ball was a proud and active member of the Democratic Party, serving at various times as chairman of the party at the county and congressional district levels and as a member of the Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Committee. She was active in Jimmy Carter's campaigns for governor and for president. In 1999, then-lieutenant governor Pierre Howard appointed Ball to the Georgia Commission on Women.
“I wrote a paper for a class about the Democratic and Republican parties,” Ball said in a 2011 story in the Daily Citizen-News. “I did extensive research on both sides. After I turned in the paper my professor said, ‘Which one would you choose?’ I’ll never forget that.’”
Ball served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 2004. That’s when a freshman U.S. senator from Illinois named Barack Obama “brought the house down” with his speech and put himself on the national political map, she said.
“I knew then that he had a bright future,” Ball said. “But I never dreamed he would be president.”
