As a freshman at Northwest Whitfield High School, Brogen Ballew looked up to the seniors who made life at school fun for all, so when he became a senior, he wanted to follow that example.
"I wondered what made those seniors so cool," Ballew said with a smile. "It's the people who make the school, and I liked every person in the school."
Ballew, president of Northwest's class of 2020, became a catalyst for the student section at Bruins football games, including bringing portable speakers to spur dancing and karaoke, he said. "We also brought confetti poppers to shoot off when (Northwest) scored a touchdown."
His senior year included a lip sync battle with a friend, which involved sporting era-appropriate costumes and executing choreography for Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby," he said, noting, "We won that (contest)."
Ballew and his inner circle of friends were discussing ways to make their senior year impactful and memorable not only for themselves, but others, and "we joked about running for (class) president," he said. That joke grew serious when Ballew decided to run himself. He campaigned tirelessly, and he even vowed to change his hairstyle to a mullet if he was elected, he said. When he won, he kept his promise.
"I had it for maybe three months, and it was pretty strong," he said with a laugh. "Personally, I was a fan, but I got just as much hate for it as I did love: the girls were pretty against it, but the guys loved it."
In the three years that Ryan Reece taught Ballew, "he demonstrated a natural gift for leadership, so it was not surprising that he was elected senior class president," Reece said. "He is humble, kind and fair in his approach to both learning and leadership, and he is active in service opportunities both at school and in the community."
"He has the unique gift of empathy, and demonstrates both patience and curiosity in seeking others' perspectives and also in respecting their points-of-view," Reece added. "As well, he has a sense of humor that is genuine and mature for his age."
In addition to his fandom for Bruins athletics, Ballew was an athlete himself. He ran cross country as a freshman and track as a freshman and sophomore, then played tennis junior and senior years.
"Track pushed me the most, but in tennis I had more connections and better relationships," he said. "I also learned teamwork" playing doubles alongside Sebastian Tomsic.
Ballew, who was one of the speakers at Northwest's graduation ceremony this summer, "was a great personality on the team (who) made (teammates) laugh and encouraged them along the way," said Steven Smith, Northwest's tennis coach. "It always amazes me how mature he is, (and) he can always be counted on to do the right thing."
Smith "dogged on us, but in a good way," Ballew said with a chuckle. "He knew he was motivating us."
"Brogen and Sebastian really fell in love with the game" once they started playing, Smith said. They also "started to really understand the strategy."
Whitfield County Schools moved to distance learning in mid-March and continued in that fashion for the rest of the school year due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19). That meant, among other things, spring sports either never started or only barely began before seasons were wiped out.
"It was pretty disappointing, because all these things we look forward to, we never got to do, and it's hard to replace that," Ballew said. "No spring sports, no senior nights, no prom, and no senior field trip."
Having tennis season canceled after only three matches was especially frustrating, because after Ballew and his doubles partner were alternates as juniors, they "worked all summer and during the school year" to improve, he said. That effort paid off, as they were the top doubles pairing on the squad last spring.
"Both Brogen and Sebastian sacrificed a lot to improve as much as they did, (and) I feel confident they would have seen tremendous success if the season continued," Smith said. "They worked as well together as any doubles team I have coached."
Smith "pushed and pushed us," Ballew said. "He made sure we were working, and (provided) very personalized coaching."
Smith gave the credit for his improvement to Ballew.
"I wish it was to my credit that he improved so dramatically, but I can’t take that away from Brogen," Smith said. "He is the type of kid I would take a thousand of and call it a career."
"He worked hard before, during and after practice and the season, (and) on top of his hard work and intensity on the court, he was really athletic," Smith added. "Brogen is a great example of what success a person can have when they fully invest in something."
