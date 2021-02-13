Bands in some Dalton schools to receive influx of instruments

Band members in Dalton Public Schools' grades 6-12 may soon be playing a happier tune, as the Dalton Board of Education voted Monday to spend $200,000 on instruments.
With a secondary grade reconfiguration on the horizon for the 2021-22 academic year, the system's secondary band directors performed "comprehensive inventory" on instrument needs within their bands, said Theresa Perry, the school system's chief financial officer. While each school will enjoy some of the instruments from this $200,000 expenditure, the focus will be on grades eight and nine at the new Dalton Junior High School.
This fall, Hammond Creek Middle School, a new school for grades six and seven, will open, while the current Dalton Middle School will become Dalton Junior High School, and the middle school's current sixth-grade wing will become The Dalton Academy, a magnet school for grades 10-12. Dalton High will shift from a 9-12 school to also be a 10-12 school.
Daisy Cardona-Kay, Dalton Middle School band director and an assistant band director at Dalton High, said, "We're super excited about the" school board's vote, because "the funds will help purchase much-needed instruments for band students in grades 6-12."
The $200,000 will "buy large instruments, such as percussion instruments, tubas, euphoniums," contrabass clarinets and contra-alto clarinets, she said. "Some of the funds will also help us supplement our in-house instrument rental program," as well.
"We are very grateful to our school system, the school board and our administration for investing in our band program," she added. "With these instruments, we will continue to provide musical instruction to our students, but this time on three campuses instead of two."
The last major purchase of secondary band equipment was in fiscal year 2013, Perry said. That year, the school board approved $137,500 for instruments, which went into circulation in 2014.
ESPLOST
Perry also told the school board members that Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) collections continue on a better-than-expected pace.
January's collections, which reflect December spending, totaled $707,000, which was 24% above projections and 12% higher than January 2020, she said. "We are 1% higher (on collections) for the last 12 months" versus the prior 12 months, despite the country slipping into a recession last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school system is roughly halfway through a five-year ESPLOST V. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county, and school systems typically use their version to finance work such as renovating current schools and building new ones.
The system hopes to utilize roughly $4.3 million from ESPLOST V for technology, and approximately $7.2 million for facility projects, according to Perry. ESPLOST "funds most of our capital projects."
Those technology upgrades include the refreshing of devices for students and staff, as well as public address systems in buildings, according to Stuart Davis, director of technology and telecommunications. There's also wireless and switching infrastructure improvements planned during the next two years at several schools.
New signage and decor
School board members approved Palmer Hamilton of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, to provide front lobby, media center and cafeteria signage and decor for the junior high school and The Dalton Academy for a maximum cost of $181,000. Because Dalton Middle School is being converted into the junior high school and the magnet high school, new signs and decor were considered necessary.
Palmer Hamilton did signs and decor for cafeteria projects at Brookwood School and Hammond Creek, according to the school system. ESPLOST funds will cover roughly $105,000 of the project, for the junior high's front entrance and lobby area, as well as the media center update, while the School Nutrition fund will pay the remaining balance for the two cafeteria updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.