Bands in some Dalton schools to receive influx of instruments

The Dalton High School Band performs at a Catamounts football game in September 2019. The Dalton Board of Education voted Monday to spend $200,000 on instruments for bands at the system's 6-12 grade schools. Daisy Cardona-Kay, Dalton Middle School band director and an assistant band director at Dalton High, said, "We're super excited about the" school board's vote, because "the funds will help purchase much-needed instruments for band students in grades 6-12."