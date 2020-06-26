Bandy Center gets CAREs Act grant to help preserve local history

Efforts to preserve local history got a big boost recently thanks to a federal grant.
Dalton State College's Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia recently received a $5,000 Georgia Humanities CARES Act emergency operations grant.
The funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization law signed by President Donald Trump in March and is administered by the nonprofit Georgia Humanities.
"The grant is for groups that work with humanities education programming," said Bandy Center Director Adam Ware. "In our case, that's humanities preservation and communication."
Ware said the grant is to "support core activities."
"In our case, it will help offset the cost of stabilizing the artifacts and materials in the collection and offset some of the work of digitizing our collection," Ware said.
The collection currently totals around 26,000 pieces, including photographs, paper documents, artifacts, objects and oral history recordings and transcripts.
The Bandy Center was established in 2008 through the generosity of Jack Bandy, the late Dalton businessman and carpet pioneer. Activities of the Bandy Center focus on public outreach programming as well as heritage tourism focusing on Northwest Georgia.
