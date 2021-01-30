Barlow continues to seek the stars

From the time she started reading, Ava Barlow has been enchanted by space, NASA and flying, which is why she hopes to continue her education at the Air Force Academy as the next step toward becoming an astronaut.
When she was young, she alighted upon her grandfather's copy of "Cosmos," by Pulitzer Prize-winner Carl Sagan, and it became her North Star, said the Northwest Whitfield High School senior. Barlow and her grandfather often watched space programs on television, as well, as "he was fascinated by it, and it became my fascination, too."
"In the elementary school library, I got all the books about planets and space," said Barlow, who is one of only 64 Georgia students selected to serve on State School Superintendent Richard Woods' Student Advisory Council for the 2020-21 school year. "It just kept growing."
She attended space camp in Huntsville, Alabama, and "I've always been into NASA, space and the planets," she said. "I love all of that."
As she researched astronauts, she discovered most had been military pilots, so that became her career goal. She hopes to study aerospace engineering at the Air Force Academy on her way to becoming a pilot.
Rebecca Jenkins, AP (Advanced Placement) coordinator for Northwest, has worked closely with Barlow on Barlow's academic plans and future goals throughout Barlow's time as a Bruin, and Jenkins endorses her life ambitions.
"She has dreamed of being in the Air Force Academy and possibly being an astronaut some day," Jenkins said. While those aspirations might be quixotic for many students, Barlow "has the dedication, character and intelligence to achieve her dreams."
Barlow "challenges herself both academically and athletically," and she is "very involved in her community," Jenkins added. "Ava is a truly exceptional young lady."
Barlow plays soccer for the Bruins and runs cross country. She's a member of the Beta Club, the Leadership Team and the Diversity Council, as well as SkillsUSA, a career and technical student organization that serves nearly 400,000 students and professional members, and SWENext (Society of Women Engineers).
"I really like soccer and the Diversity Council," Barlow said. The latter "I got involved in early, and empowering minorities is really important to me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.