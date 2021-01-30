Ava Barlow, a senior at Northwest Whitfield High School, is one of only 64 Georgia students selected to serve on State School Superintendent Richard Woods' Student Advisory Council for the 2020-21 school year, and she's eager to influence policies that could open up more opportunities for the state's students.
Barlow didn't learn of her selection until roughly two months after she'd sent in her application, so "I'd kind of forgotten about it," she said with a chuckle. She awoke to congratulatory emails, and "it's very exciting for me, my mom, and the rest of my family."
Throughout the school year, these middle and high school students are meeting with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom, according to the Georgia Department of Education. For now, the advisory council is meeting virtually, due to COVID-19, but in-person meetings in Atlanta remain a possibility, contingent upon the status of the pandemic in Georgia.
"I hope I get to go to Atlanta," Barlow said. "I'm excited to meet the other (students) on the council, because we're like-minded and should have good conversations."
Rebecca Jenkins, Northwest's AP (Advanced Placement) coordinator, alerted Barlow to the council and suggested she apply, the 18-year-old said. "It seemed like something I'd enjoy, because I'm so interested in politics, so I filled it out in like a week and sent it in."
Barlow's political involvement owes in large measure to her being "a very empathetic person," she said. "When I read stories about (disadvantaged, disenfranchised) people and issues, I feel very passionate."
Perhaps no issue animates her more than climate change, and she was eager to vote in November's elections based on her beliefs.
Barlow routinely debates her classmates and teachers regarding political issues, but she appreciates the civility of the discourse.
"It's respectful, not argumentative," at least in the vast majority of cases, she said. "Teachers keep it professional, and they like to have conversations."
Barlow "is the ideal candidate to participate in the" state advisory board, Jenkins said. "She cares about academics and has set very high standards and goals for herself."
The Student Advisory Council "includes representation from every Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) district in Georgia, (and) members were selected from a pool of more than 1,400 applicants who applied to serve on the council," according to the state's Department of Education. "Students were chosen based on the strength of their essay answers, which focused on their ideas for public education."
She "wrote a lot," Barlow said with a laugh. As she participated in interviews for the Governor's Honors Program last year, Barlow spoke to students from around Georgia, and she realized those in Atlanta-area schools had more opportunities for clubs, organizations and extracurriculars than do students from more rural districts, such as Whitfield County Schools.
"They were in (things) I'd never even heard of," like HOSA (Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America), an international career and technical student organization endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Technology Education Division of the Association for Career and Technical Education, and the Technology Student Association (TSA), which enhances personal development, leadership and career opportunities in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), she said. "It's hard for us to compete with those students in state competitions when they have" more access, and "funding is a big part of it."
A school system needs to have enough students in clubs like HOSA and TSA to make it financially viable, and that can be problematic in systems with fewer students and/or less interest, but Barlow has a solution, she said. If, in a system like Whitfield County Schools, all the high schools could combine for one chapter, that would drive student numbers up, rather than each school trying to go it alone.
During her first meeting of the Student Advisory Council, held in November, Barlow "had a lot of opportunities to provide my opinions on upcoming legislation," and she concentrated mostly "on the racial disparity between Hispanic and white students in our area when it comes to AP and academic club involvement," she said. "I’m going to try to see if I can get them to do something about being more inclusive toward Spanish speakers, (because) a large number of Hispanic students have parents who do not speak English, and this could be setting a whole generation of Hispanic students back since they will not even be aware of academic opportunities available to them."
Barlow understands "it's a big thing" for a student from a system outside of the metro Atlanta area to be on the council, and "I feel like I'm having a say on what goes on in schools in the state," she said. "I feel that's important, so I feel good about it."
