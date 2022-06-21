Joe Barnett captured the Republican nomination for the District 4 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Education over Greg Williams in the primary runoff Tuesday, 832 votes to 336.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity to serve our students, families, teachers and school system, and I’m thrilled and blessed people felt good enough about my potential to be an effective school board member (to vote for me),” said Barnett, a retired educator who moved to Whitfield County in 1989 when he began teaching at Northwest Whitfield High School. His experience in education was no doubt a selling point for voters, as were “all the relationships I’ve built as a teacher and administrator over the years across” the county.
“I want to thank Greg, too, for running a good race and bring some things to the forefront that are important,” said Barnett, who was assistant principal at North Whitfield Middle School, then principal at Beaverdale Elementary School, New Hope Middle School and Valley Point Middle School. “CTAE (career, technical, and agriculture education) is a very real need for our students.”
“This is just the beginning for me — we’re going to keep going with all the agriculture stuff, and Joe has agreed to lend his ear — and this has been a fantastic process,” Williams said. “It’s my first time doing this, and Joe and I have become good friends. I have full confidence he will do a great job — I don’t think anyone could outwork him — and if it can’t be me, I can’t think of a better person than Joe.”
Barnett is the Republican nominee in the Nov. 8 general election. No Democrat qualified. The post is elected countywide — except for the city of Dalton, which has its own school system and school board.
The term is four years. Incumbent Republican Joseph Farmer did not to seek reelection.
Barnett and Williams finished first and second respectively in a three-way primary May 24, but neither received more than 50% of the vote, taking the race to a runoff. Barnett received 3,537 votes, while Williams , who was in sales at Expert Die for two decades before moving to inventory control three years ago, received 2,611, and Amber McMahan, a nurse practitioner, received 2,205.
