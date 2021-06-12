Barto named Teacher of the Year in final year at Southeast

After nearly four decades teaching at Southeast Whitfield High School, Debby Barto made the 2020-21 academic year her last, and she was lauded for her efforts not only for this school year, but for the past 37 years, named her school's Teacher of the Year and the Teacher of the Year for Whitfield County Schools.
"I'm overwhelmed, and grateful," Barto said with tears in her eyes. "It's validation for all the years of hard work and extra hours."
The fact that Barto saw so many of her former students who are now teachers and administrators in Whitfield County Schools at the Whitfield County Schools-Whitfield Education Foundation awards ceremony at Southeast June 1 is among her proudest accomplishments.
"I've gotten to see (my students) grow to become valuable contributors," not only within this school system, but in others, and in non-education fields, including the law, medicine and law enforcement, she said. "It's a great feeling."
Denise Pendley, Southeast's principal, is among those who had Barto as a teacher, then blossomed, and she said Barto will "be greatly missed."
"I loved her as a teacher, and she's an excellent teacher," Pendley said. Even when Pendley was a student, Barto was "very involved in everything" on campus.
Barto spent her entire career in education not only in the same school, but the same room of the building. Shortly after joining Southeast, she began teaching AP U.S. history, the first Advanced Placement class to be offered at the school, and roughly eight years ago, she added AP psychology to her duties.
"Those classes are always full, and the kids love them, even though they're very rigorous," Pendley said. The AP scores of Barto's students "are always through the roof," too.
Perhaps because she began teaching AP classes so early, as well as the fact she had experience teaching history to college students while in graduate school at Mississippi State University, Barto always believed it was "my mission to prepare students for college," she said. "The secret to teaching history is it's stories about people, but, especially at the AP level, you really have to challenge students to understand the deeper stories, the good and the bad, and to think critically about history."
Barto was selected a half-dozen times as Southeast's STAR teacher. The STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) program is sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation, and each STAR student chooses a STAR teacher to share in the recognition.
Barto was also a longtime cheerleading coach at the school, and one of her more recent actions is perhaps among her most impactful and lasting. Along with fellow teacher LeighAnn Noll and a grant from the Dalton-based Mashburn Foundation, Barto launched the Raider Ambassadors program seven years ago.
"An incredible opportunity to teach students leaders skills and service," Raider Ambassadors also offers students an opportunity to travel to places they likely wouldn't be able to otherwise, Barto said. "We are thrilled to see what (the program) has become," especially the emphasis on "service and civic responsibility."
Since first spotting Raider Ambassadors at her freshman orientation, Denise Hernandez wanted to be part of Southeast's leadership club for juniors and seniors, and "you learn a lot (as an Ambassador), because you do a lot of things you wouldn't normally do," according to the member of Southeast's class of 2020. She discovered additional volunteer opportunities as an Ambassador, such as at the City of Refuge Dalton, which provides services to low-income families.
Students who are Raider Ambassadors in grades 11 and 12 get to travel to Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., and "they pack a lot into those trips," Pendley said. "I've been on a few, and it's always a learning experience."
"I'm really proud of Raider Ambassadors," Barto said. "It gives kids a chance to learn things they don't always learn in a standard classroom."
They "do so many service projects in the community, and kids really want to be" Raider Ambassadors, Pendley said. "It's prestigious."
Emily Allen, who graduated from Southeast last year and departed as one of the most decorated students in the school's history, was taught by Barto and developed a close relationship with her through Raider Ambassadors, a program she credited as formative.
Barto sets high standards, and she "expected us to rise to those expectations," according to Allen. Barto also was responsible for Allen seeking to be senior class president, a position that was "so special and really meant a lot to me."
"This has been a very hard year on everybody" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but "these teachers (of the year) haven't just survived, they've thrived," and none more so than Barto, said Superintendent Judy Gilreath.
After nearly four decades in education, Barto's best advice for other teachers is to "remember why you got into education and what your purpose is," she said. "I wanted to have an impact on the lives of young people."
Other Teachers of the Year
• Kendra Ballew, New Hope Elementary School
• Hannah Boruff, Cohutta Elementary School
• Ashley Bradford, Valley Point Elementary School
• Heather Branscomb, Valley Point Middle School
• Michelle Bridges, Westside Elementary School
• Shea Callahan, Eastside Elementary School
• Donna Campbell, Crossroads Academy
• Ashley Carroll, Antioch Elementary School
• David Crawford, Westside Middle School
• Jerad Davis, New Hope Middle School
, Ashley Holt, North Whitfield Middle School
• Susan Keelen, Northwest Whitfield High School
• Josh Millican, Coahulla Creek High School
• Heather Moore, Beaverdale Elementary School
• Ashly Murphree, Tunnel Hill Elementary School
• Karla Ochoa, Pleasant Grove Elementary School
• Treasure Parham, Phoenix High School
• Julie Parker, Dug Gap Elementary School
• Jason Pilcher, Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy
• Hope Saunders, Cedar Ridge Elementary School
• Shiloh Scroggs, Eastbrook Middle School
• Sylvia Silva, Varnell Elementary School
• Kelli Wood, Dawnville Elementary School
