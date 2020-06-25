Bartoo reflects on distance learning, hopes students can return to school in August

While Steve Bartoo encountered several challenges during his tenure as Dalton High School's principal, handling the school's response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been the most exacting test of his career.
"I never would have dreamed my career as a principal would end like this," said Bartoo, who is retiring at the end of this month after seven years as principal. "I enjoy the social interaction, so I've missed the kids and the teachers."
At the time, Bartoo believed that a teacher firing a gun in his empty classroom (no one was seriously injured) two years ago would be his worst experience as a principal, but "this will have a much longer impact on students and faculty than that did," he said. "That was terrible, and it caused a lot of stress and trauma, but it was relatively short-lived; this could change the way we do business for a significant amount of time."
Dalton Public Schools students began distance learning in mid-March and finished this academic term in that fashion. Whether students can return to school buildings on Aug., and in what capacity, remains to be determined.
Bartoo faced a high hurdle in his final spring, but he shepherded Dalton High School through the pandemic and distance education with aplomb, said Tim Scott, superintendent of Dalton Public Schools. That's no surprise, because Scott said Bartoo boasts a "servant attitude" toward education, and "that is great leadership" personified.
Because Dalton High School has used the Canvas learning management platform "for a number of years, we had an advantage" over some other schools as distance education became necessary, but "the work created for kids on that platform is where the rubber meets the road," Bartoo said. Moving forward, high schools may need to blend more online education into conventional school, and they'll have to figure out "how we hold kids accountable for that learning."
"We're asking kids and teachers in high school to do more and more each year, and high school is more challenging than ever before," he said. As more digital learning enters the equation, "what will we expect and accept from them?"
Even if high schools can work out the academic side of distance learning, students would still miss the socialization element, which is paramount to an education.
"High schools are social organizations, and this time has totally upturned the way socialization takes place," he said. "We can do devices, but it's not the same."
At this time, Dalton Public Schools is aiming to "come back as best we can traditionally, as long as everyone is safe," Scott said. "Safety is number one."
Dalton Public Schools has established a "Back to School" committee comprised of administrators, principals and staff that meets each Monday to discuss the challenges and solutions of returning to classes in August, he added. The main question that group seeks to answer is, "What will it take to get back to school?"
For many students, school is "a safe space where their friends are, a place where there are people who love and care about them," Bartoo said. "We'd really have to change the (entire) model of what school is and looks like" if distance learning prevailed over traditional education.
Personally, Bartoo wouldn't enjoy full-time online education.
"I don't like this" isolation, he said. "I'm a social person."
