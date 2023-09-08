The second annual Battle of the Badges charity softball event will return to Riverbend Park in Whitfield County on Saturday. The event pits softball teams from the Dalton Police and Fire Departments against teams from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department with their chosen charities coming out as the winners. The games will begin at 10 a.m.
Admission is free. There will be a raffle for prizes supplied by local businesses in support of the event. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Grace & Joy House, the Dalton Police and Fire Shop With a Hero fund and Dalton-Whitfield Special Olympics.
The participating agencies thank the sponsors of the event who either donated raffle prizes, monetary donations in support of the charities or other support for the event. They include Alan’s Automotive, Alliant Health Plans, AMC Movie Theater, the Butcher’s Market, Cheesecake Heaven, the Cohutta General Store, Cowboy Coffee Cantina, Cyra’s, Discount Sporting Goods, the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, Dr. Chung’s Office, Engineered Floors, the Fraternal Order of Police, HB1 Solutions, Helton Tire & Off-Road, Home Depot, Honey Baked Ham, Jack’s Pawn Shop, LA Transmissions, Lowe’s, Nacho’s Carniceria, Red Wolfe Grill, Retro Bowl, Shaw Industries, Silva’s Mechanical Bull, Stroll N’ Shine, Subway (Rocky Face), The Local restaurant, Tractor Supply, Walmart, Whitfield County, Williams Plastic Surgery and Wolf Engineering.
