The Dalton Police and Dalton Fire Departments are challenging each other — and the community — to give blood with the American Red Cross during the Battle of the Badges blood drive.
Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition that challenges local firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency personnel to find out which department can donate the most units of blood. Friends family, and community members are urged to give blood and vote for their favorite agency.
The need for blood is constant. In fact, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Joining first responders to donate at this special event can help ensure blood is on the shelves before it is needed.
The event is Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
