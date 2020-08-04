The roar of cannon fire won't be heard in Tunnel Hill this fall.
The Tunnel Hill Historical Foundation, which sponsors the annual reenactment of the Battle of Tunnel Hill each September, has canceled this year's event because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). It would have been the 27th presentation of the event.
"With things heating up the way they are, the number of cases continuing to rise, we just didn't think it would be prudent," said Foundation Co-President Bob Ault.
Ault said this is only the second time the event has been canceled since it started in the early 1990s.
"I can't remember the year. It has been several years ago, but we had a tropical storm come through that dumped about 6 inches of rain on the battlefield and the fields around it (where vehicles park for the reenactment)," he said. "Everything was wet and muddy, and there was just no way we could get in, no way we could park."
Ault said in recent years the reenactment has drawn around 300 to 400 reenactors and "several hundred" spectators. The cancelation of the reenactment also means the popular kids' day event won't take pla
"Our main focus now is the kids' day, on the Friday before the reenactment, when we have anywhere from 750 to 1,100 students from local schools come in and go from station to station in what is basically a living history exhibit," he said. "It's not all about the war, but about life in that time, with reenactors talking to them about weaving and blacksmithing and things like that. They get to go through the tunnel."
The Western & Atlantic Railroad tunnel was completed in 1850. Workers tunneled 1,447 feet through the mountain using hand drills and black powder.
In 1862, a group of Union spies stole a train near present-day Kennesaw intending to drive it north, destroying tracks, bridges and the tunnel as they went. But the train's conductor spotted them and gave chase, first on foot, then on a handcart and finally on a succession of locomotives in what was later dubbed the Great Locomotive Chase. The raiders were able to do only minimal damage before abandoning the locomotive just north of Ringgold and many were captured.
The reenactment also gives people a chance to tour the nearby Clisby Austin House, which was Union Gen. William T. Sherman's headquarters at the start of the Atlanta Campaign.
Tunnel Hill resident Frank Harris said he hadn't heard that this year's reenactment had been cancelled, but he said he wasn't surprised.
"This virus has affected everything else," he said. "Even if they held it, I expect a lot of people would be afraid to go."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.