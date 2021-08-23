Battle of Tunnel Hill reenactment canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19

For the second year in a row, the Tunnel Hill Historical Foundation, which sponsors the annual reenactment of the Civil War Battle of Tunnel Hill each September, has canceled the event because of COVID-19. It would have been the 27th presentation of the event.
"The board of directors voted this weekend to postpone the battle for this year due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 delta (variant) cases in the area," said foundation President Bob Ault on Monday. "We made this difficult decision due to our concern for the safety of all involved, including the children on Living History Day, the reenactors and our spectators. We plan to resume the battle in September of 2022."
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports there were 853 new COVID-19 cases in Whitfield County in the two weeks that ended Friday.
Hamilton Medical Center on Monday reported it had 69 COVID-19 patients; 15 were in the ICU and 13 were on ventilators. The hospital had 49 COVID-19 patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began publicly reporting the numbers. Eleven were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
The foundation canceled the reenactment last year because of rising COVID-19 cases. This spring, with the number pf COVID-19 cases falling, the foundation made plans to host the reenactment on the weekend of Sept. 11-12, with Living History Day, when reenactors teach students from local schools about the war and about what life was like in that era, on Friday, Sept. 10.
Ault said as the number of cases began to rise in recent weeks, foundation members decided it would be prudent to cancel the event again.
In recent years the reenactment has drawn around 300 to 400 reenactors and "several hundred" spectators. In addition to the reenactment, spectators tour the nearby Western & Atlantic railroad tunnel. The tunnel was completed in 1850. Workers tunneled 1,447 feet through the mountain using hand drills and black powder.
In 1862, a group of Union spies stole a train near present-day Kennesaw intending to drive it north, destroying tracks, bridges and the tunnel as they went. But the train's conductor spotted them and gave chase, first on foot, then on a handcart and finally on a succession of locomotives in what was later called the Great Locomotive Chase. The raiders were able to do only minimal damage before abandoning the locomotive just north of Ringgold, and many were captured.
The reenactment also gives people an opportunity to tour the nearby Clisby Austin House, which was Union Gen. William T. Sherman's headquarters at the start of the Atlanta Campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.