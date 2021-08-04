Beaverdale ALPHA students leave legacy of literacy at school

While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Beaverdale Elementary School's ALPHA students from reaching out into the community for their annual service project, they realized the best charity can sometimes happen inside one's own surroundings.
They turned inward, to the school's media center, and led the way in "coin wars" throughout the month of March that raised $1,613 to purchase new books, said Robb Kittle, the school's principal. That total smashed what was "a lofty goal of $500."
"I felt (we really) achieved" with that total, said Addison Hawkins, a fifth-grade ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for High Achievers) member during the 2020-21 academic year. "We all made fliers and commercials and (spoke about the campaign) during the morning announcements."
They even created YouTube videos of themselves reading books aloud, Hawkins said. The school plans to use those videos to help teach reading to students in kindergarten and grade one.
Fliers were sent home with students, and the group also utilized the school's Facebook page to spread the word, said ALPHA teacher Serephia Choate.
"They did all of this themselves, (and) they even counted the coins" every week.
Coin wars were a key to the campaign's success, said Emma Arnold, a fifth-grade ALPHA member in 2020-21, noting, "A lot of kids here are really competitive."
And classes wanted to outdo their classmates, said Arnold's ALPHA classmate Abigail Vineyard.
"Whenever a class would get ahead, other classes wanted to get back into the lead."
In addition to the competitive motivation of being best in one's class, or of a class collecting the most coins for a grade level, the ALPHA group incentivized participation with rewards, Arnold said.
"We enticed them with a doughnut party with (Kittle), and pajamas-and-movies afternoons."
There's also the fact that the project benefited Beaverdale's own students by restocking the media center's bookshelves, Vineyard said.
"We had each class make a wish list" of books they'd like to see in the media center.
Jennifer Miller used those lists to purchase new and replacement books with the money from the project, said the school's media specialist.
"We really needed this because of the year we've had, not being able to invite" parents and community members into the school for book fairs due to the pandemic.
"We use funds from book fairs to replace worn books and buy new ones, so I was so excited when I heard about (this project), because it lets us make up for some of what we've lost," Miller said. "I wouldn't have been able to purchase these books without" their project.
The group spent weeks debating their social-action project, considering collecting blankets or socks for the homeless or items for local healthcare facilities, before settling on the school's media center as the beneficiary, Choate said.
"This group is so compassionate and driven."
She wasn't surprised they gravitated toward literacy, however, because "they are avid readers, like I am, and they have a high level of empathy," she said. "They care about each other and our school."
Hawkins is "never bored" when she's reading, and she's transported into the world of the book, she said.
"When I read a book I really like, it's like even my siblings don't bother me."
Addison Vineyard, who joined her classmate and sister Abigail in ALPHA, enjoys trying to get into the head of a book's author when she reads, she said. She wonders how did he or she "get the idea? Was it from (his or her) experience, or did (he or she) just think readers would like it? How did (he or she) think of the plot?"
Miller was impressed by how inquisitive the ALPHA students were about books and the process for obtaining them, she said.
"They even wanted to know about the difference between binding for library books and books you'd buy from the store."
The former are more expensive, but "they last longer," she said. "In the store, they might be $10, but ours are $16."
Addison Vineyard was "shocked that (Miller) has to tape up books because they're worn down," which made her all the more motivated for this project, she said. When she saw the stacks of new books "My first thought was 'That's a lot.'"
A shortage of copies of popular books, as well as incomplete series of books, are frustrating for students, she said. For example, the "I Survived" series of children's historical fiction novels by Lauren Tarshis "is really popular, but a lot of them are always checked out, because we didn't have multiple copies."
Books in the "Amulet" series, illustrated and written by Kazu Kibuishi, also "go out really quickly," she said. Students "go through them really fast."
Among the dozens of new additions are the one "Harry Potter" book in the series that was missing, as well as a replacement for another "Harry Potter" book that was too worn; several World War II books, a focus at Beaverdale; mysteries; graphic novels; and nonfiction works, Miller said.
While this group "is leaving the elementary school to start middle school," they're also leaving a legacy, as they helped the media center "acquire resources" other students will enjoy for years.
"The whole school will appreciate this," Miller added. "They (the ALPHA students) worked really hard, and I'm very proud of them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.