Beaverdale ALPHA students leave legacy of literacy at school

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

From left, Jennifer Miller, Beaverdale Elementary School's media specialist; Addison Vineyard; teacher Serephia Choate; Desmond Sherrets; Emma Arnold; Abigail Vineyard; Addison Hawkins and Olivia Owen celebrate the arrival of new books for the school's media center. Not pictured is Aaron Perez. The ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for High Achievers) students raised money to buy the books.