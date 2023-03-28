Hamilton Health Care System’s C. Brian Delashmitt was recently named in the Becker’s Hospital Review Hospital and Health System "CMOs to Know for 2023."
CMOs (chief medical officers) are tasked with overseeing the delivery of safe, effective and quality healthcare services at their hospitals and health systems. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, the executives included on the list are indispensable contributors to their organizations’ operations.
The list, including 110 CMOs for 2023, honors CMOs who take on a wide breadth of duties to serve their communities and relentlessly strive to better their organizations. The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations for the list and developed the list to highlight the accomplishments of top executives from hospitals and health systems across the nation.
Delashmitt has been an executive vice president and chief medical officer since 2020. Delashmitt is responsible for Clinical Quality and Performance Improvement, Medical Staff Services, Accreditation, hospitalists and intensivists. He previously served as the medical director of Hamilton’s hospitalist program since 2019.
Before coming to Hamilton, Delashmitt served as a utilization review physician at Southwestern Health Resources in Texas and worked for TeamHealth at Rhea Medical Center in Dayton, Tennessee, as a medical director of hospitalists and chief of staff, and served as a physician member of the Joint Committee Conference.
Delashmitt earned a master of business administration degree in healthcare administration at Western Governors University in Utah, his doctorate of osteopathic medicine at Nova Southeastern University in Florida and a bachelor of science in exercise science/cardiopulmonary rehabilitation at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
