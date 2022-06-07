Believe Greater Dalton has published its second annual Education Report, which provides data and narratives for the purpose of tracking our progress as a community towards six focus areas in education.
The six focus areas of Believe Greater Dalton’s Education Partnership are early grade reading; middle grade math proficiency; high school graduation; post-secondary enrollment; and post-secondary completion/career. A baseline report was published in 2019 which provided initial data from these six areas and laid the groundwork for the partnership’s goals. The inaugural Education Report was published in early 2021, reflecting data from the 2018-2019 academic year. The second annual report is reflective of the 2020-2021 academic year and includes not only data, but also stories of how our educators served our students and families during a very challenging year.
Notable statistics include:
• The number of Quality Rated childcare learning centers in Dalton/Whitfield has increased from 53% in 2019 to 71% currently.
• Our high school graduation rate has also increased over time from 80% in 2018 to 86% in 2021.
• 71% of Dalton State College students employed after graduation are employed in positions in Dalton and surrounding areas.
From the report: “The Believe Greater Dalton Education Partnership is committed to building bridges across sectors to create economic mobility for all members of our community. When we all work together, we will achieve our goal of every child having educational success in our community.”
The report is available digitally in English and Spanish on the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce’s website (daltonchamber.org/six-strategies) and Believe Greater Dalton’s website (believegreaterdalton.com/education). Physical copies in English and Spanish are available upon request at the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce offices at 100 S. Hamilton St. Believe Greater Dalton is a strategic plan for our community led by the Greater Dalton Chamber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.