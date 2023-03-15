A little more than five years ago, officials with the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and other community leaders gathered in City Hall to unveil Believe Greater Dalton, a five-year effort to make Dalton a better place to work and to live.
On Tuesday, Believe Greater Dalton officials will look back at its accomplishments during the past five years and unveil plans for the next five years. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Weaving Room, a meeting space at the Mill at Crown Garden, 809 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton.
“One of the reasons we chose that site is that revitalization is now its own specific strategy in the next five years,” said Allyson Coker, executive director of Believe Greater Dalton.
“Establishing downtown Dalton as a destination place was one of the strategies in the first five years,” she said. “We’ve had so much success. We want to see that momentum continue, but we want to expand that to places outside of downtown. When you look at what’s happening at the Mill, and how they created a unique retail space there, we want to focus on the revitalization of that area just north of downtown.”
Coker said the focus for the next five years will still include the original strategies of improving community pride, economic development, education, entrepreneurship and housing.
“We are not only trying to improve this place we call home but to improve the perceptions people have about it, both those who live here and those who visit here,” Coker said.
“But in addition to revitalization, we have another new strategy — engagement and unity,” she said. “We want to continue to unify our community while also celebrating our diversity.”
Coker said Believe Greater Dalton will look to increase participation in local government, increase the diversity of those serving on local boards and commissions, and grow volunteerism
“We want to make everyone feel welcome and consider themselves part of where we are headed in the future as a community,” she said.
Coker said she’s proud of what Believe Greater Dalton has accomplished.
“Obviously, downtown has continued to grow and thrive,” she said. “We don’t take all of the credit for that. But I think the environment that was created though collaboration with the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, the city and other entities has helped spur activity. We helped support the programming at Burr Performing Arts Park. It grew from 16,000 in attendance in 2018 to over 100,000 in 2022.”
Coker said she is also proud Believe Greater Dalton brought Gratefull, a community Thanksgiving lunch, to downtown Dalton.
Coker encourages everyone who is interested to attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.