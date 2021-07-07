"What do you owe yourself? The answer should be everything," the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia told nearly 90 Boys & Girls Clubs members recently.
"Those expectations should be inside of you, and you should never stop dreaming," said Bob Mackey, who recently appeared on the ABC television series "Shark Tank" with his co-inventor, Michael Green, of the YONO Clip, a suction-based hook. "You (youth) are our future, 100%."
Mackey's speech reinforced for Alauna Adams that "we owe ourselves everything," said the rising seventh-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School. "You should never stop or give up on your dreams, but, (rather), keep your head up and keep striving."
"There's always someone in your life who will make it difficult to follow your dreams, because there are so many negative people in this world," said Jay Zhou, a rising eighth-grader at Dalton Junior High School. "You can't listen to them."
On "Shark Tank," Green and Mackey received a $150,000 investment from judge Daymond John in exchange for 30% of their company, and in the days and hours following the show's airing earlier this year, their product — which is now available at Staples — was searched on Amazon and Google "a crazy number" of times, Mackey said. Their website crashed "in about five minutes" because of the sudden influx, but Mackey taught himself web design in a matter of hours and got a new website "up and running" within a day.
"Pivoting is so important in business," he said. "That is entrepreneurship."
Mackey wanted his audience of young club members to understand "all the work that goes on behind the scenes" before a product is the end result, he said. Entrepreneurs wear many hats, but "if you care about being a servant leader, the business handles itself."
While at the gym one day, Mackey alighted upon the notion that many people — himself included — would rather not set their belongings on the floors of public spaces, like gyms, restaurants and airports, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the YONO Clip can attach to most any surface, instantly becoming a hook for a bag, towel, briefcase, backpack, etc., he said. It's "a way to avoid germs and dirt."
Mackey's life story is inspirational, and sharing it with club members is going to pay dividends "not just today, but 20 years from now," because these students are the future of this area and region, said Robbie Slocumb, the chief professional officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs Serving Chattooga, Gordon, Murray and Whitfield Counties. "A big thing we're teaching our kids is they have to live beyond their fingertips."
Mackey grew up "so poor we had no food to eat," he said. "You all have cellphones, (but) we didn't even have a home phone."
The first step in turning his life around — and he advised his audience to do likewise — was to "know who you really are."
Then, one must "develop high-income skills," like in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields, but "that goes further," to a second "STEM," he said. "Speaking, teaching, efficiency and management, if you get (those) right, I guarantee you" a promising future.
It's important to dress for success, too, because "that's how you will be addressed" by others, and to have a vision for "where you'll be in five years," he said. "You've got to have goals, because you can't score without them."
Most critically, "believe you're worth it, and whatever you're facing — I know, as a teen, it's tough — please don't give up," he said. "We need you to take advantage of your educational opportunities, learn how to problem solve, and choose your friends wisely."
Mackey "knows what these kids are dealing with, so he makes a big impact, and he connects the dots, which is huge," Slocumb said. "He opens their eyes to what they can do and gets them to consider what they can do."
Mackey's speech last month at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton kicked off a week for Boys & Girls Club members at the Discovery Center. The students, rising sixth-graders through rising ninth-graders, were able to participate in Junior Achievement's BizTown and Finance Park, among other activities.
Because the Discovery Center is focused mainly on middle school students — they're exposed to various local career pathways, learn how to manage money and utilize business plans and budgets, among other experiences — hosting club members in that age group for a week-long camp is a good fit, said Anna Adamson, director of development and volunteer partnerships for Junior Achievement of Georgia. "They need these opportunities in the summer, and it's a great way for the club to change it up a little bit."
Adams was slated to visit the Discovery Center with her classmates this spring, but she fell ill a day before, so she missed the opportunity, which is why she was "super excited" to spend a week there through the club, she said. "My friends (at school) all said it was really fun, and you get to work at places and experience it (as if) you really worked there."
The business and life lessons struck Zhou as valuable and fun, he said. "That's one of the reasons I wanted to come."
Adams is a regular at the local Boys & Girls Club throughout the year, not only during the summer, and has been a member for the past few years.
"I get to see my friends at the club, and there's so much to do there," she said. "All the people are really positive."
This is Zhou's first year with the club, as he wanted more interpersonal communications, instead of virtual and/or digital.
"I wanted to take a little break from my phone, talk to people in person, and make new friends," he said. The club's staff have been helpful and welcoming, and "they just want to help us."
The club is currently short-staffed, and Adams hopes more individuals will volunteer to assist as mentors to help with some of the burden currently on staffers, she said. "They're all working super hard."
