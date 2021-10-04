Benson named chairman of American Legion Honor Guards

American Legion Post 112 recently named Gary Benson chairman of the Honor Guards.
Commander John Wilson said, “As a loyal member of the American Legion and our Honor Guards, Gary has always made himself available to help other veterans and to provide services as needed. He will continue to do an excellent job for our post.”
The American Legion Honor Guard history goes back to September 2008 when American Legion Post 59 in Dexter, Missouri, organized the first Honor Guard. Their purpose was to participate in parades, conduct military funerals and be available for other occasions.
So many of our military soldiers were killed in wars, but many also lived out their lives with memories of their war days. Whether in a war or at home, each has a story and a history. Some stories have been written down, and probably many that are not remembered or passed on to a family, but this doesn’t mean they weren’t there.
Those who serve in the Honor Guard give special recognition and provide a valuable service of paying tribute at the funeral of a veteran when asked by family.
Benson stated, “Our Honor Guard also participates in numerous other patriotic activities besides funerals. For instance, our four-man Color Guard is the most commonly requested for events that want to start their program with the presentation of the national colors. This style of Color Guard can be used at almost any type of event. This detail is comprised of a national flag bearer, an American Legion flag bearer and two riflemen as guards.”
No matter the weather, these dedicated veterans will go to perform their duties on command in honor of other veterans who defended this land. Their gesture of good deeds for the bereaved family will bring comfort and closure to what they have achieved.
“This last farewell,” stated Benson, “is an honor bestowed upon all who have served their country. A short ceremony at the funeral consists of the folding of the United States flag (with an explanation of each fold) and presenting to a loved one.”
If desired by the family at the grave site, seven riflemen fire three volleys representing duty, honor and country. Each shot fired is a reminder of commitment, bravery and honor given by the individual to protect our great nation.
"Taps" will be played either at the funeral or at the grave site. "Taps" is a reminder that another faithful and brave soldier has been honored and laid to rest. He or she is now serving in God’s army of angels.
