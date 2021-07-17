Berry alumni hold food drive

Contributed photo

The local Berry College alumni chapter held a food drive for the Eastside Baptist Church food pantry. From left are Harlan and Doris Chapmen, Bernice Whaley, Sue Killcreas, President, Pam Pettyjohn, Tim Howard and Lenard Whaley. The next meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m.

 

