The Carpet Capital Chapter of the Berry Alumni Association will meet Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Western Sizzlin on Cleveland Highway in Dalton.
Chapter President Sue Killcreas announces that the group will recognize three local residents who will receive scholarships from the group for the upcoming academic year.
Guest speaker for the meeting will be Cindy Courts, vice president for Advancement at Berry College. All alumni and current, prospective and new students are invited.
The scholarship recipients are Natalie Garcia of Rocky Face, Jack Stafford of Cisco and Elliot Green of Dalton.
The Carpet Capital Chapter, one of several such alumni groups scattered across the country, was reorganized in the 1980s as a successor to an earlier “club” that originated decades earlier. The local scholarship was created in the 1990s in memory of Clay Kenemer, a local businessman and early graduate of The Berry Schools who later served as trustee and president of the Berry Alumni Association as well as the Dalton chapter. As the program expanded, a second scholarship was created to honor Jesse Jones, another local businessman who was also a leader of the national and local alumni groups.
Members of the chapter do other service projects such as Make a Difference Day, and promote Berry to prospective students. Berry, located near Rome, Georgia, was founded in 1902 by Martha Berry who pioneered work-study education in a day when most North Georgians didn’t have access to secondary schools. A private, liberal arts college, the Berry campus includes around 20,000 acres and is the largest college campus in the world.
For more information about the meeting and to RSVP, contact skillcreas@optilink.us or howardtim@windstream.net.
