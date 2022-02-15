The Carpet Capital Chapter of the Berry Alumni Association participated in the United Way’s Make a Difference Day this past fall. The group had breakfast at the Oakwood Cafe before going to the Salvation Army to pack toys for Christmas. Front row, from left, are Audie Stafford, Lisa Stafford, Charles Pettyjohn, Pam Pettyjohn (treasurer) Sue Kilcreas (president) Aubrey Martin, Natalie Martin and Bernice Whaley. Back row are Kevin Ryan, Katla Ryan, Tim Howard (vice president), Robbie Jones and Lenard Whaley.