Berry College Carpet Capital alumni to meet and award scholarships

The Carpet Capital Chapter of the Berry Alumni Association meets Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Western Sizzlin in Dalton at 5:30 p.m. All area alumni are invited to attend. The guest speaker is Angel Mason, director of athletics at Berry College.
Located near Rome, Berry was founded in 1902 by Martha Berry who emphasized a work-study education program which gave many North Georgia residents their first opportunity for education beyond the one-room schoolhouse. Within a few years an alumni association was formed to help "continue the work" as Berry desired. A Dalton Berry "Club" was formed many years ago, and, after a period of inactivity, was reorganized in 1985-86 as the Carpet Capital Chapter for alumni in Whitfield and Murray counties.
In addition to a variety of other service projects, the chapter has awarded scholarships to local high school students since 1998. More than 30 students have since benefitted from the Carpet Capital Scholarships which are named in memory of Clay Kenemer and Jesse Jones, longtime leaders of the Berry alumni association who lived in our communities.
Alumni, spouses, parents and current students are invited to become a part of the chapter's activities. Please RSVP to chapter president Sue Killcreas at skillcreas@optilink.us or by calling (706) 226-6199. Other chapter leaders are Vice President Tim Howard, Secretary Bernice Whaley and Treasurer Pam Pettyjohn along with scholarship committee members Harlan and Doris Chapman and Bernice Holcomb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.