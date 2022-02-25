While Georgia's courts have been more successful than those in most states in continuing to conduct business during the COVID-19 pandemic, there's still a backlog of cases that need to be heard that will take years to clear, according to Supreme Court of Georgia Justice Charlie Bethel.
"This was our first-ever judicial state of emergency (in Georgia), and we didn't have a jury trial in (the state) for more than a year," said Bethel, who was raised in Dalton, graduated from Dalton High School, and continues to make his home here with his wife Lynsey and their three children. "Our local courts did a great job, and we're getting a lot of credit in judicial circles, but (the process) has not been smooth or easy."
"Our backlog is extensive, and it's going to take several years to work through it (to) catch up," said Bethel, who earned his bachelor's degree in business and his law degree from the University of Georgia. "The strain (now) is on the trial courts, and we (at the state Supreme Court) will see the tsunami after they do."
To help with the backlog of cases, Georgians can pitch in by doing their civic duty, like jury duty, said Bethel, who was a state senator and served as a clerk for Eton native Judge Charles A. Pannell Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. "If you're called for jury duty, go, because we need jurors to process these cases."
The accused "deserve you being there," said Bethel, who is serving a full six-year term on the court, having been appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2018 before being elected to a full term in 2020. Those accused of crimes "have a right to a fair and speedy trial by jury."
The state Supreme Court is also contending with a wave of recent turnover, which has created an "administrative strain," as the Supreme Court also oversees the Office of Bar Admissions, among other administrative functions, Bethel said. When Bethel was elected to the Dalton City Council, the same seven justices were on the state Supreme Court as when he started college a decade prior, but he's now the fourth-most senior member of the nine justices despite being only in his fourth year, which is "pretty significant turnover relative to our history."
Another concern for members of the judiciary is a rise in distrust among the public, with more Americans viewing judges as overly partisan, and that's "a bad state of affairs," Bethel said. Increasingly, Americans view court outcomes as just only if they agree with them, rather than examining the reasons behind those rulings, and that's "dangerous."
The judiciary is "a political branch — I'm elected, (so that's inherently) political — but it is a concern that a large portion of our population now" sees judges as "partisan," he said. "The court interprets the law — it doesn't decide the law — and that's a big difference."
Justices interpret laws as they are, not as they wish them to be, he said. If they issued rulings based on what they believe laws ought to be "then we wouldn't need the other branches of government — we'd just ask the oracle what he thinks."
Bethel has issued several opinions that he disagrees with as a matter of public policy, but his job is not to create policy, it's to apply the law, he said.
"If I'm (deciding) cases based on my personal opinions, you should fire me."
During Tuesday's meeting of the Rotary Club of Dalton, Bethel also shared a brief judicial history of Georgia, as its genesis and evolution informs "where we are now."
There was no appellate review in the state until 1845 — only superior/trial courts — but that quickly led to a system where laws could be interpreted and applied differently based on location in the state, so in 1835 a new state constitution allowed for a Supreme Court, he said. It still took a decade, however, for the state's General Assembly to pass a law establishing the Supreme Court.
The state had a history of wariness toward appellate review, he said. James Oglethorpe actually banned lawyers when he established the Georgia colony, and many Georgians resented numerous rulings from the Supreme Court of the United States in the early 1800s, particularly around removal of the Cherokee — the state's treatment of the Cherokee Nation is an ignominious portion of Georgia history, and "we broke as many promises as we made to them," Bethel said.
The state Supreme Court began with three justices who were paid $2,500 each annually, and for the court's first two decades they "rode circuit," meaning they traveled to whatever jurisdiction in the state that cases emanated from, he said. In 1865, cases began going to the seat of government, rather than justices going to those cases.
In 1906, the Georgia Court of Appeals was formed, in part to relieve the state Supreme Court of its growing caseload, but several types of cases continued directly to the Supreme Court until reforms in 2016, he said. For example, until 2016 "divorce cases bypassed the Court of Appeals and went straight to the Supreme Court."
Bethel practiced law with Minor, Bell & Neal (now known as The Minor Firm) and spent a decade working in the flooring industry in executive and legal capacities with J&J Industries. He's served as a volunteer coach for various youth sports, and he's been in leadership positions with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, United Way and the Rotary Club of Dalton, among others.
Bethel has "always wanted to help people, and (that) always impressed me," said George "Smitty" Barnett, president of the Rotary Club of Dalton. "I'm not surprised he's a justice, now, knowing his heart for people."
