Biden asks Georgia to go blue one more time

ATLANTA — Fresh off of an electoral vote that solidified his presidency, President-elect Joe Biden was in Atlanta Tuesday to stump for U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, who face Republican incumbents in a Jan. 5 runoff that could tilt the power of the Senate.
But first, Biden thanked the Georgians who voted for him.
"Let me start with two simple words,” he told the crowd. "Thank you."
The visit came the day after Georgia’s 16 electors cast their ballots for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — the first time the state's voters have backed a Democratic presidential bid since 1992 when Bill Clinton was elected.
Shortly after the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump’s campaign and other Republicans have peppered Georgia with lawsuits that courts at various levels have thrown out. After the original tally, a statewide hand audit and another recount, the outcome was Biden winning Georgia.
"I'm starting to feel like I won to Georgia three times. I have to say it feels pretty good,” Biden joked. "You just taught Donald Trump a lesson in this election: Georgia wasn't going to be bullied. Georgia wasn't going to be silenced. Georgia wasn't going to stand by and let Donald Trump or the state of Texas — or anyone else — come here and toss out your votes."
The Jan. 5 runoff will determine the balance of power in the upper chamber of Congress. If both Democrats, Ossoff and Warnock, beat their Republican opponents, U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the Senate will split with 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats, giving Harris the tie-breaking vote.
The candidates face the challenge of increasing voter turnout of their bases with little focus on courting independent and moderate voters. Biden’s win in Georgia has been largely attributed to the changing political climate of Atlanta’s suburbs which in the past have been largely Republican but with the changing demographics are now dominated by Democratic voters.
Biden spoke at a drive-in rally that drew a little fewer than 200 cars in the Kirkwood neighborhood in east Atlanta. He urged Georgians to take to the polls for Ossoff and Warnock like they did for Biden.
"Tell your friends, your family, just like you did November, turn out to vote,” he said. "So it's not even close.”
Biden slammed Perdue and Loeffler for embracing and enabling Trump in his quest to overturn the will of nearly 5 million voters in the state.
“Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, they're ready to represent Georgia. Georgia,” the president-elect said. "They’ll actually fight for you, represent you, stand up for you. They don’t put Texas first, they don’t put Donald Trump first, they won’t put themselves first either. They’ll put you first: the people of Georgia. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
Biden is the most recent high-profile politician to visit Georgia in support of U.S. Senate candidates. Republicans have also had their share of star power — President Donald Trump visited Valdosta earlier the month and Vice President Mike Pence will soon make another stop in Georgia.
Stacey Abrams, a voting rights activist who unsuccessfully ran for governor of Georgia in 2018 against Brian Kemp, also took to the stage ahead of Biden to encourage voters to repeat the enthusiasm they showed during the Nov. 3 general election.
“We have a chance to save America, Georgia,” she said. "This isn't hyperbole. This is fact."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
