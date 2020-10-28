Biden rallies in Georgia a week out from Election Day

Joe Biden said it himself Tuesday.
"There aren’t a lot of pundits that would have guessed four years ago that a Democratic candidate for president would be campaigning in Georgia on the final week of the election,” the Democratic presidential candidate told a crowd at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. “Or that we’d have such competitive Senate races in Georgia, but we do.”
Hundreds of cars carrying nearly 800 people crowded into the amphitheater to see the former vice president speak following a star-studded lineup of Peach State politicians. In the past few weeks, multiple polls have shown both the presidential and the two U.S. Senate races in Georgia as close contests, ramping up Democratic enthusiasm throughout the state.
Within the first two weeks of early, in-person voting in the state, Jill Biden, Joe Biden's wife; Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris; and now Biden himself have made visits to Georgia.
“I can’t tell you how important it is to flip the United States Senate,” Joe Biden said. “There’s no state more consequential than Georgia in that fight.”
Both the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the leading Democrat in the polls in the U.S. Senate special election, and Democrat Jon Ossoff, who’s challenging Republican incumbent David Perdue, campaigned Tuesday in Jonesboro and also made opening speeches at Biden’s Atlanta rally.
Biden heavily criticized Trump’s handling of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and promised protection for preexisting health conditions during his speech on Tuesday. Healthcare has become a top issue for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot as COVID-19 cases remain prevalent and have started to rise again.
“Donald Trump has waved the white flag, abandoned our families and surrendered to this virus. But the American people don't give up, they don't give in and, surely, they don't cower. And neither will I,” Biden said. “I will put in place a plan to deal with this pandemic responsibly.”
Some Republicans say if Biden is elected, he will shut the economy down, hurting businesses and workers. Biden addressed those claims and said he would focus on testing and implementing widespread mask use.
"I'm not going to shut down the economy, I’m not going to shut down the country, I'm going to shut down the virus,” he said.
Before his appearance in Atlanta, Biden traveled to Warm Springs, a small town where President Franklin D. Roosevelt received treatment for polio because of the hot springs that bubble there. While there, Biden argued the nation is not so divided that it can’t be unified.
“Has the heart of this nation turned to stone?” Biden asked. “I don’t think so. I refuse to believe it.”
The Biden campaign is focusing on Georgia’s electoral votes after the state has emerged as a battleground despite not having backed a Democratic candidate for president since 1992 (Bill Clinton).
Since the start of early voting on Oct. 12, more than 3 million Georgia voters have cast ballots either in person or via absentee. The election next Tuesday comes not only amid a pandemic but after nationwide protests during the summer over police brutality and racial injustice.
Biden said the protests are “a cry for justice from communities that have long had the knee of injustice on their neck."
"The names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake will not soon be forgotten,” he said. "Not by me. Not by us. Not by this country."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.