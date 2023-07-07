President Joe Biden on Thursday indicated he will make a visit to Dalton. But he didn’t set a date for the trip.
“Since I took office, we’ve seen over 60 domestic manufacturing announcements all across the solar supply chain. One of the biggest is in Dalton, Georgia,” Biden said at an appearance in South Carolina. “You may find it hard to believe, but that’s Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district. I’ll be there for the groundbreaking.”
While Biden did not specify what facility he would be visiting, Dalton is the home of a Qcells facility that is said to be the largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the Western Hemisphere.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said he isn’t sure Biden was being serious.
“It seems to be a joke related to Rep. Greene as he notes coming to the groundbreaking with a smirk,” Jensen said. “It doesn’t make sense as the plant expansion is nearly finished, so no groundbreaking is expected.”
“I do wish people would quit playing politics with Dalton and Whitfield County,” said Jensen. “Our team’s successful effort to diversify our local economy and build out Carbondale (Business Park) has been accomplished through a lot of hard work and long hours over the last 10-plus years, before anyone currently in Washington, D.C., was in office.”
In a statement, Qcells President of Corporate Affairs Danny O’Brien said the company would be “honored to host President Biden, Gov. Kemp and other federal and local officials at our operations in Georgia to show them what making things in America looks like. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act and support from the state of Georgia, Qcells has made historic investments in the domestic solar supply chain that we can all celebrate.”
In January, Qcells and Gov. Brian Kemp announced an expansion of the company’s operations in Whitfield County’s Carbondale Business Park that will add 510 jobs. It was the company’s second announcement about the operations there in eight months. In May 2022 the company announced an expansion that would add 470 jobs.
When this latest expansion is complete Qcells will employ more than 1,500 in Dalton and be the fourth largest employer in Whitfield County.
These investments are expected to bring Qcells’ total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024.
In the past, Qcells officials have put their production capacity into context by noting that the peak capacity of Hoover Dam on the Colorado River is a little less than 2 gigawatts.
A number of elected officials have toured Qcells’ facility. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the site in April. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, visited Qcells in July 2022, while U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, was on site in June 2021. All three used the opportunity to praise the company for its commitment to bringing solar energy to the masses.
Biden’s visit would be the first by a sitting president to Dalton since Donald Trump made a stop at the Dalton Municipal Airport on Jan. 4, 2021, to campaign for then-U.S. senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue who were on a runoff ballot against Warnock and Ossoff respectively.
Prior to Trump’s appearance, the last time a sitting president visited Dalton was in August 1992 when President George H.W. Bush toured a Shaw Industries facility and held a rally at the airport while campaigning for reelection.
