Biden, Trump locked in battle for presidency

President Donald Trump and challenger former Vice President Joe Biden were locked in a battle Tuesday night to determine who would be the country's leader for the next four years.
As of the Daily Citizen-News' press time late Tuesday night, Biden had 131 electoral votes to Trump's 108 electoral votes. To win the presidency, a candidate must secure 270 electoral votes.
In many counties across the country, votes were slow to be counted as election officials dealt with record numbers of absentee, mail in and early votes. The final results in many state and national contests were not known by press time.
The Daily Citizen-News plans to have updated vote results at www.dailycitizen.news throughout the counting process. National, state and local winners will not be declared until they have the votes to justify a call. Statewide and presidential race winners will rely on The Associated Press declaring the winners. The AP is a trusted election news service that does not call winners until they are certain.
In Whitfield County, Trump dominated the vote as he did in 2016. With provisional ballots not yet entered, Trump led the county with 25,591 votes (69.7%) to Biden's 10,649 votes (29%). Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen received 440 votes (1.1%).
In Murray County, Trump outperformed 2016. With provisional ballots not yet entered, Trump led the county with 12,938 votes (84.11%) to Biden's 2,300 votes (14.95%). Jorgensen received 144 votes (.94%).
Those numbers reflected the previous presidential election, when Trump coasted to victory locally. In Whitfield County, he had 21,514 votes (69.99%) to Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton's 7,925 votes (25.78%) and Libertarian Gary Johnson's 923 votes (3%).
In Murray County, Trump received 10,340 votes (83.24%) to 1,799 votes (14.48%) for Clinton and 283 (2.28%) for Johnson.
Four years ago turnout was huge locally, with 76.24% of registered voters casting ballots in Murray County and 77.9% voting in Whitfield County. In 2020 in Whitfield County, 67.34% of registered voters cast ballots while in Murray County voter turnout was 69.25%.
Current Georgia U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who were in tight battles against their opponents, both easily took Whitfield and Murray counties.
There were no local races to be determined Tuesday.
